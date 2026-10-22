RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace opens its first store in Germany

RVRC Holding AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary RevolutionRace is opening its first store in Germany at Westfield Centro in Oberhausen, marking an important milestone in the brand's continued expansion.

Germany is RevolutionRace's largest market, and North Rhine-Westphalia is one of the brand's strongest regions. Located in the heart of the region, Westfield Centro is a natural choice as RevolutionRace expands its physical retail presence beyond Sweden.



The new store gives both existing and new customers the opportunity to discover RevolutionRace products in person, explore the range of outdoor clothing, find the right fit, and get personalized advice from the store team.



"We are excited to open our first store in Germany, our largest market. Opening a store here is a natural next step following the establishment of our physical stores in Sweden. It allows us to strengthen our presence among existing customers in the region while reaching new customers through one of Germany's largest shopping centers. This is an important milestone for RevolutionRace," says Paul Fischbein, CEO of RVRC Holding.



The new RevolutionRace store at Westfield Centro will celebrate its grand opening on October 31, 2026. Visitors can look forward to special opening offers, giveaways, and other surprises throughout the day.

About RVRC Holding

RVRC Holding AB (publ) owns and operates two brands, RevolutionRace and ICANIWILL. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is an outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories. ICANIWILL is a brand offering training products including clothes, bags, and accessories. For more information, visit revolutionrace.com and icaniwill.com.

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For more information, please contact:

Jesper Alm, CFO

Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

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RVRC Oberhausen