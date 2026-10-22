Material Security Announces New Google Drive Security Agent to Help Businesses Manage Risks Within Google Drive

First-of-its-kind AI-powered agent secures access to sensitive data within an organization's Google Drive by investigating, synthesizing the findings, and automatically remediating potential risks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Material Security , the leading provider of cloud workspace security, today launched its new Google Drive Security Agent , which provides businesses using Google Workspace a simple way to mitigate the risk of exposing sensitive company data inside Google Drive. The new agent arms security teams with the ability to investigate thousands of files containing sensitive content across multiple dimensions, synthesizes the findings, and automatically remediates over-permissioned files.

A recent study from Material entitled Already Inside: AI Agents Are Accessing Sensitive Data Across Your Google Workspace , found that across 159 organizations, third-party AI tools given OAuth access to the workspace, had access to more than 475 million Drive files, with sensitive, confidential, or regulated data. AI adoption is outpacing the policy frameworks that are meant to govern it. As employees increasingly connect AI tools, coding assistants, document analyzers, note-takers, and enterprise search products directly to their Google accounts through OAuth, security teams cannot keep up with the growing level of risk exposure.

"Security teams are struggling to secure Google Drive because the scope of work is instantly unmanageable," said Abhishek Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Material Security. "The rapid growth of third-party AI tools with full access through OAuth to an organization's workspace means they can search, read, and expose years of sensitive documents sitting in Google Drive. Material's new Google Drive Security Agent is the first-of-its-kind to be able to quickly identify risks or incidents and shut them down by making an assessment and taking action."

While DLP and DSPM tools give security teams a blunt and manual ability to filter and sort lists of thousands of file-related issues, Material's new Google Drive Security Agent adds business context and determines whether the sharing pattern makes sense given the file's inferred purpose and audience. With the Google Drive Security Agent, this once tedious and manual process can be done in minutes.

Material's Google Drive Security Agent is built to manage these increased exposures and risks, investigating and taking action instead of acting as an instant alert cannon. Security teams, who have often lacked context about what to actually do with the file issues that get surfaced, can now lean on the Google Drive Security Agent, to adhere to the company's policies to surface potential risks or incidents, and quickly take action by prioritizing and executing the clean-up work. Ultimately, businesses and their security teams will save time and resources, as the agent works seamlessly in the background to ensure that sensitive data stored in your organization's Google Drive is safe from humans and agents who might exploit it.

To learn more about Material Security and its new Google Drive Security Agent, please visit https://material.security/

About Material Security

Material Security Inc. is the leading provider of cloud workspace security solutions. Material's platform helps lean security teams wrap their arms around workspace security, providing a unified platform to address email security, file protection, and identity threat mitigation. Material is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and protects the world's fastest-growing and agile companies like Figma, Mars, Lyft, and more.

Media Contact:

Carmen Mantalas

Verdis on behalf of Material Security

carmen@verdis.xyz

SOURCE: Material Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/material-security-announces-new-google-drive-security-agent-to-he-1239784