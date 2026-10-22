Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports that it has commenced an additional metallurgical testwork program, for its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.

The testwork program will focus on flowsheet development and optimization and build on the test results received earlier this year (see news release here). It will include samples from all seven deposits that comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at MPD: Gate, Ketchan, Man, Dillard, West, Adit and South (see Figure 1). Sample selection was designed to be representative of the mineralization, grade, lithology, and spatial variability across each deposit. Four composite samples representing the Southern Area (South, West and Adit), Northern Area (Man and Dillard), Ketchan and Gate will be tested. Testing will include mineralogy, comminution, gravity testwork for gold, flotation rougher and cleaner optimization, locked cycle testing and concentrate quality assessment. The results from the program are expected in Q1 2027.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "As we continue to grow the mineral resource at MPD through exploration, we are also advancing our metallurgical testwork to further de-risk the project and strengthen the foundation for future economic studies. Our metallurgical results to date are very encouraging, and this next phase of work is designed to expand on those positive findings. The program will focus on optimizing metal recoveries, particularly for gold, and produce valuable information on rock properties and hardness. Together with our ongoing exploration program and planned resource update in early 2027, this work represents another important step in unlocking the value of MPD for our shareholders."

Kodiak has engaged Fuse Advisors Inc., Part of SLR ("Fuse") to design and manage this metallurgical testwork program, with technical guidance from Kodiak advisor Mike Westendorf. Fuse is a mining consultancy with extensive experience across a wide range of deposit types and metals, including many porphyry copper projects in British Columbia. The laboratory work will be conducted in Parksville at Blue Coast Research Ltd ("Blue Coast") under the supervision of Fuse Metallurgist Renee Goold, P.Eng, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Blue Coast is a leading provider of metallurgical testing services for the global mining industry.

Figure 1: MPD Project - Location Map and Mineral Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/320280_68df8b866470d9c9_002full.jpg

Ms Goold has reviewed this news release and approved the technical information pertaining to the metallurgical work. Dave Skelton, P.Geol, Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on advancing the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery GroupTM led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320280