The Spanish region of Castilla y León plans to extend its environmental impact tax to large-scale photovoltaic installations from 2027 under a draft bill on tax, financial and administrative measures. The proposed reform would expand the scope of a tax currently applied to wind farms, hydroelectric reservoirs and high-voltage power lines. Fixed telecommunications networks would also become subject to the levy. According to the draft legislation, the changes are intended to reflect the evolution of economic activities in the region and ensure greater neutrality and fairness in the taxation of activities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...