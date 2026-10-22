ViaBTC to Join Crypto Summit 2026 as a Strategic Partner, Bringing a Decade of Mining Experience

MOSCOW, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IX Crypto Summit 2026 will take place on October 28-29 at MTS Live Hall in Moscow. ViaBTC, which operates one of the world's top four Bitcoin (BTC) mining pools and the largest Zcash (ZEC) mining pool by hashrate, will join the event as a Strategic Partner to connect with miners and industry partners.

First held in Russia in 2022, Crypto Summit returns for its ninth edition this October. The event brings together miners, investors, exchanges, technology providers, and policymakers for discussions on mining infrastructure, digital asset markets, and regulation.

As ViaBTC marks its 10th anniversary in 2026, it continues to focus on making mining more reliable and rewarding for its users. The company pioneered the PPS+ payment model, allowing miners to receive a share of transaction fees on top of their PPS-based block rewards. PPS rewards are credited to miners' accounts every hour, helping them manage their mining income with greater flexibility and efficiency. Crypto Summit offers an opportunity to build closer relationships with miners across Europe and the CIS, exchange practical insights, and better understand their needs.

During the summit, Anton, ViaBTC's Business Development Director, will join a panel discussion on the changing mining landscape. Drawing on the company's experience supporting miners through different market cycles, he is expected to discuss how mining businesses can adapt to market pressures, address profitability challenges, and find new opportunities for growth.

Alina, ViaBTC's Business Development Manager, will also deliver a presentation titled "What a Miner Needs to Know About Working in a Pool in 2026," sharing practical insights for miners on working with mining pools.

"Building trust with miners starts with listening and following through," Anton said. "We want miners to know they can count on ViaBTC for reliable mining services and efficient reward distribution. Our goal is to make day-to-day mining easier to manage, so they can focus on their operations with confidence. We look forward to meeting miners at Crypto Summit, hearing about their experiences, and understanding what we can do better to support them."

Attendees can meet the ViaBTC team at booth s-02 to learn more about its mining services, discuss opportunities to work together, and pick up exclusive ViaBTC swag.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC is a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool serving miners worldwide. Launched in 2016, it specializes in secure, stable, and efficient Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining services, supporting major PoW cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC/DOGE, BCH, ZEC, and KAS. ViaBTC has served more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Its BTC, LTC/DOGE merged-mining, BCH, and ZEC pools rank among the world's leading mining pools.

Media Contact:

Vita Lei

pr@viabtc.com

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