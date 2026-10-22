Beauty brands keep adding products. Shoppers need easier decisions. Meet Look Finder, Arbelle's answer to complicated makeup shopping.

Beauty brands offer more products, shades, and tools than ever before. But is all that choice actually making makeup easier to buy?

As consumer spending becomes less predictable, turning product discovery into purchases matters more than ever. According to McKinsey, 54% of beauty executives identify uncertain consumer demand or restricted spending as the greatest risk to industry growth.

Against this backdrop, Arbelle, Visage Technologies' beauty AI brand, launches Look Finder, an AI-powered solution that recommends personalized, shoppable makeup looks based on facial features and complexion.

From finding one product to buying the full look

Shoppers who find the right foundation may also need concealer, blush, or lipstick. Yet conventional product recommendations rarely explain which combinations suit an individual.

Arbelle's Look Finder addresses this gap, recommending coordinated makeup looks from a brand's own catalog through AI facial analysis. Shoppers can discover complementary products across multiple makeup categories, preview supported looks through virtual try-on and add recommended products to their baskets.

For cosmetics brands, this creates opportunities to grow cross-category sales and average order value through personalized discovery rather than discounts.

Brands also retain control over curated product selections, allowing them to prioritize new launches, seasonal collections, and strategic categories.

One beauty AI partner for the complete shopping journey

Look Finder is the latest addition to Arbelle's portfolio that brings together several complementary technologies:

AI Shade Finder matches foundation and concealer shades to individual skin tones.

matches foundation and concealer shades to individual skin tones. Virtual Makeup Try-On lets shoppers preview photorealistic makeup colors and finishes on their faces.

lets shoppers preview photorealistic makeup colors and finishes on their faces. ArbelleGPT provides conversational beauty guidance with integrated virtual try-on.

provides conversational beauty guidance with integrated virtual try-on. Beauty Analytics reveal shade demand, product interest, engagement, conversion insights.

Built on 20+ years of proprietary face AI, Arbelle offers modular solutions through ready-made widgets, APIs, and SDKs, letting brands expand personalization across products and channels.

"Beauty shoppers don't need more products to scroll through. They need help figuring out which ones are right for them. That's what we're building with Arbelle: practical beauty AI that makes shopping easier, helps brands sell more, and gives them better information on what customers actually want," says Igor Modino Perez, Managing Director at Arbelle.

To learn more or request a customized demo, contact Arbelle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022521527/en/

Contacts:

ivona.feric@arbelle.ai

marketing@arbelle.ai