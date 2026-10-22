W5 Solutions AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of W5 Solutions AB (publ) on 22 October 2026

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of W5 Solutions AB (publ) (the "Company") held today, 22 October 2026, (the "EGM"), the following resolutions, among others, were adopted. For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the EGM and the complete proposals for resolutions, which have previously been published and are available on the Company's website, w5solutions.com.

Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect the current ordinary board member Anna Söderblom as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current Chairman, Jonas Rydin, remains as an ordinary member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Determination of remuneration to the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the Board of Directors resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 7 May 2026 shall continue to apply, whereby the remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be adjusted pro rata proportionally to the respective periods during which Jonas Rydin and Anna Söderblom serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Resolution to approve a directed issue of shares to a number of mainly institutional investors (Tranche 1)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 30 September 2026 regarding a directed issue of not more than 6,407,525 shares, entailing an increase in share capital of not more than SEK 320,376.25, directed to DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("DNB Carnegie") on behalf of a number of mainly institutional investors, including current and new shareholders. The subscription price for the shares is SEK 24 per share, which the Board of Directors has assessed to be in line with market conditions as it was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure conducted by DNB Carnegie.

Resolution to approve a directed issue of shares to Jonas Rydin, Cajory Defence AB and Evelina Hedskog (Tranche 2)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 30 September 2026 regarding a directed issue of not more than 467,475 shares, entailing an increase in share capital of not more than SEK 23,373.75, directed to DNB Carnegie on behalf of the current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jonas Rydin (privately and through the company Cajory Defence AB), and the Company's CEO Evelina Hedskog. The subscription price for the shares is SEK 24 per share, which the Board has assessed to be in line with market conditions as it was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure conducted by DNB Carnegie.

Further information regarding the directed share issues and the accelerated bookbuilding procedure is available in the Company's press releases dated 30 September 2026.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions



Tel: +46 (0) 8 650 08 88

E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com