Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group starts construction of Sompasaaren Gemma - all 34 apartments reserved within hours

Press release, 22 October 2026 at 2:30 p.m.

Toivo Group Plc has started construction of As Oy Sompasaaren Gemma in Sompasaari, Helsinki, in October 2026. All 34 apartments in the project's first phase were reserved within just a few hours of launch. The exceptionally strong demand is driven by Toivo's customer-centric operating model, in which the wishes and needs of future residents are mapped out before the apartments are designed. In response to the strong demand, Toivo Group has also immediately begun planning the project's second phase.

Located in Helsinki's seaside Sompasaari district, As Oy Sompasaaren Gemma has attracted exceptional interest among homebuyers. The 34 apartments of the first phase were fully reserved within a few hours of the project's launch.

The first apartment sales have already been completed, and the remaining sales are scheduled to take place during November 2026. Construction began in October, and residents will be able to move into their new homes at the end of 2027.

Customer wishes guided the design

Sompasaaren Gemma is based on Toivo Group's "Nyt saa Toivoa" concept, which centres on involving customers in the design of the apartments from the earliest stages of the project.

Through the concept, Toivo gathers information from potential homebuyers about their wishes, needs and preferred housing solutions for their future home. This allows customer insights to be taken into account already at the design stage and helps develop homes for which there is real demand.

"Sompasaaren Gemma is an excellent example of what we can achieve by listening to our customers before construction even begins. Our Nyt saa Toivoa concept has helped us identify the kind of homes customers truly want. Having all 34 apartments reserved within a few hours shows that we have succeeded in meeting those wishes," says Jukka Lampela, Director of Regional Construction at Toivo Group.

Strong demand accelerates planning of the second phase

The exceptional demand for the first phase has prompted Toivo Group to immediately begin planning the project's second phase.

"There is still demand in the housing market when the product, the location and customers' needs come together. The response to Gemma exceeded our expectations, and we want to meet this demand quickly. That is why we have already started planning the second phase. We strongly believe in the appeal of Sompasaari and that customer-driven project development enables us to bring to market homes that people truly want to buy," Lampela continues.

Seaside Sompasaari attracts homebuyers

Sompasaari in Helsinki offers seaside urban living close to the services and transport connections of the city centre. The area's location and evolving urban environment make it an attractive setting for new housing.

The rapid pace of reservations for Sompasaaren Gemma shows that, even in the current housing market, well-designed new developments that meet customers' needs continue to see strong demand.

Toivo Group will continue construction of the first phase and planning of the second phase. The first-phase apartments are expected to be completed at the end of 2027.

Toivo Group Plc

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specialising in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction management to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2025, Toivo's revenue was EUR 61.7 million and operating profit EUR 8.0 million.