Regulatory News:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON OR ADDRESS IN, THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT

Titan Group (Brussels:TITC), a leading international, integrated specialist in building and infrastructure materials business, rated BBB- (stable) by S&P Global Ratings and BB+ (Positive) by Fitch Ratings, announces that its subsidiary Titan Global Finance Plc (the "Issuer") has successfully priced on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, a €150 million tap issuance of its €350 million 3.500 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 4 February 2031. The new Notes will be consolidated and form a single series with the €350 million 3.500 per cent Guaranteed Notes issued by Titan Global Finance Plc on 4 February 2026, bringing the total outstanding amount of the series to €500 million. The Notes are guaranteed by Titan SA and were priced at a credit spread of 100 bps over the mid-swap rate (the "Notes").

The bookbuilding process attracted orders close to three times the targeted amount, with demand sustained through final pricing despite the tightening of terms. The settlement date is scheduled for Monday, 26 October 2026, while the Issuer will submit an application for the Notes to be admitted to Euronext Dublin for trading on the Global Exchange Market (GEM), the exchange-regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

BNP PARIBAS and HSBC are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and AXIA, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank are acting as Joint Bookrunners in relation to the offering of the Notes.

The successful completion of this transaction represents a significant step strengthening Group's financial flexibility further and supporting the execution of strategy. This achievement underpins the Group's accelerated growth trajectory, enhances its robust balance sheet and its objective to continue delivering top-of-class returns and long-term value creation.

John Ioannou, Group CFO, commented: "The strong demand for this issuance reflects investor confidence in TITAN and follows our recent achievement of investment-grade status. The transaction further strengthens our financial flexibility and supports the disciplined execution of our TITAN Forward 2029 strategy and growth ambitions."

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is being distributed outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the securities to which this announcement relates may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions could result in a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and the Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state or local securities laws.

A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organisation. Each of the security ratings above should be evaluated independently of any other security rating.

This announcement is directed only at persons (i) who are outside the UK, or (ii) who are in the UK and who are (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or (b) otherwise persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated pursuant to the Order (all persons referred to in (i) and (ii) above, together, being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan SA via the below link: https://ir.titanmaterials.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group's commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022742805/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257