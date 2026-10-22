Boldyn Networks partners with Pilot Fiber to further enhance connectivity throughout the Northeast

Agreement gives Boldyn access to Pilot Fiber's larger fiber network as the company continues to grow its wireless infrastructure across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) has entered into an agreement with Pilot Fiber, a New York-headquartered fiber operator, to sell its commercial fiber network assets in New York and New Jersey. The companies are also establishing a long-term strategic partnership that enables Boldyn to draw on Pilot's expansive New York metro network as an even broader backbone for its future wireless infrastructure needs. Upon closing, Pilot's owned footprint will contain more than 1,600 route miles of fiber and connect more than 1,200 buildings and 50 data centers. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"This strategic relationship with Pilot gives our fiber customers access to a larger network across New York and New Jersey, while allowing us to sharpen our focus on what we do best: deploying wireless infrastructure that keeps people connected where it matters most. We will continue accelerating our wireless connectivity solutions throughout the region, which includes connectivity at public transportation hubs, government facilities, in-building and large venue locations, outdoor small cells, and infrastructure that benefits public connectivity" said Christos Karmis, Global CEO, Boldyn Networks.

New York remains one of Boldyn's most important markets and through this partnership Boldyn will be investing more capital to solve wireless connectivity throughout the region. The company remains committed to providing connectivity behind free public Wi-Fi, as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure in the New York City subway. Together, these services keep millions of citizens, commuters, and visitors connected every day.

With this focus, Boldyn is well positioned to continue supporting the ambition of reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity for every resident, local business and visitor. Both Pilot and Boldyn share a commitment to the connected future of New York and New Jersey.

"This acquisition unlocks a new level of scale for us," said Joe Fasone, CEO of Pilot. "Boldyn's network reaches deep into the five boroughs to the border of Nassau County, and throughout northern and central Jersey, with strong carrier and enterprise relationships already in place. Now we get to bring the same customer-first experience that's defined Pilot from day one to businesses across a much larger part of the region."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Boldyn Networks in connection with this transaction. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisors to Boldyn.

About Pilot Fiber

Pilot Fiber delivers enterprise-grade connectivity to businesses across the New York metro area through complete network ownership and in-house operational expertise. Since 2014, the company has built a network of 1,600+ miles of modern fiber infrastructure throughout the New York metro area, serving 4,000+ businesses across 1,200+ buildings with a full suite of services: Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet Transport, Dark Fiber, Wavelength, and IP Transit. Pilot's end-to-end ownership model delivers 5-15 day installations in on-net buildings versus the industry standard of 30-90 days-with transparent pricing, 24/7 access to knowledgeable support, and no contracts required. Learn more at pilotfiber.com.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks designs, builds, and operates advanced network infrastructure where connectivity matters most. As the world's leading neutral host provider, we enable mobile operators, large enterprises, and government agencies to create exceptional connected experiences no matter how complex the environment. From major transport systems, airports, stadiums, campuses, and military bases to industrial hubs and smart cities, Boldyn brings 5G, fiber, WiFi, private 5G networks, and IoT together into tailored resilient, high-performance platforms. Learn more at: www.boldyn.com.

Contact: media@boldyn.com

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