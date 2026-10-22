SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

LuSE - Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext Access Share Code MLZAM

London Stock Exchange Share Code ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website:www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM IH") Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 04 September 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

LuSE - Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext Access Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT RENEWAL

OPTIMISATION OF ZCCM-IH LISTINGS

ON LUSAKA SECURITIES EXCHANGE, EURONEXT ACCESS AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

VIA AN ODD LOT OFFER

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or the "Company") refers shareholders to its Cautionary Announcement dated 10 July 2026 and the Further cautionary announcement issued on 04 September 2026 and advises that it is progressing with a proposed Listing Optimisation Project involving its listings on the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE"), Euronext Access Paris and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE").

If implemented, the proposed transactions may have a material effect on the price of ZCCM-IH securities.

Proposed Odd-Lot Offer

As part of the Listing Optimisation Project, the Company is considering an Odd-Lot Offer for shareholders holding 100 or fewer ZCCM-IH shares.

As at 20 July 2026, ZCCM-IH had approximately 5,013 shareholders across its three share registers. Of these, 3,637 shareholders (72.55%) held 100 or fewer shares, representing collectively approximately 0.05% of the Company's total shares in issue.

The proposed Odd-Lot Offer is intended to:

simplify and optimise the Company's shareholder registers;

reduce the administrative and compliance costs associated with maintaining highly fragmented shareholdings;

improve shareholder traceability and communication;

provide Odd-Lot Holders with an efficient liquidity mechanism to realise their investment where the relatively small size of their holdings may render a market sale uneconomic; and

support more efficient trading, price discovery and liquidity in ZCCM-IH shares.

What Will Happen to Odd-Lot Shareholders?

Subject to the required approvals and the final terms of the Offer, eligible shareholders will have the opportunity to either sell their Odd-Lot holdings to ZCCM-IH for cash or retain their shares.

The Offer Price and final terms will be announced once the necessary approvals have been obtained and the Offer has been finalised.

Approvals and Next Steps

The proposed Odd-Lot Offer remains subject to the applicable legal, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Where required, the Company will seek approval at a General Meeting of shareholders. A detailed Circular will be issued to shareholders before the meeting, setting out the full terms of the proposed Offer, including the Offer Price, eligibility criteria, shareholder options, and the implementation process.

Shareholders are therefore advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 22 October 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 10 JULY 2026

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