Scientist.com connects AI-assisted experimental design to real-world laboratory execution through an established, enterprise-ready supplier network

Scientist.com, the leading R&D orchestration platform and marketplace, today announced new agentic AI capabilities that enable scientists to move directly from experimental protocols to qualified laboratory providers and purchase orders. The platform uses AI agents to identify required services, match suitable laboratories, compare proposals, and manage purchasing through existing enterprise procurement workflows. Through Model Context Protocol (MCP), Scientist.com enables external AI assistants, such as Claude, to discover suppliers and initiate research procurement workflows directly.

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Scientist.com uses AI agents to identify platform users' required research services, match suitable laboratories, compare proposals, and manage purchasing through their existing enterprise procurement workflows.

From Scientific Protocol to Qualified Laboratory

Scientist.com's agentic platform simplifies the research procurement process:

Analyze uploaded protocols to identify required laboratory services and capabilities

Match those requirements across a network of qualified laboratories

Receive and compare multiple proposals side-by-side, with AI assistance

Turn selected proposals into orders while applying organizational purchasing policies

Researchers can also initiate purchasing workflows by entering a simple description of their needs, uploading an existing supplier quote, or referring to a previous purchase they want to repeat.

What sets Scientist.com apart is the infrastructure behind the AI. Its established global network includes more than 6,000 qualified suppliers already covered by existing legal agreements. This allows AI agents to move beyond supplier recommendations to initiate real transactions without the delays associated with traditional supplier onboarding and contracting.

"Scientists should spend their time designing experiments and advancing discoveries, not finding laboratories and navigating procurement," said Diana Ourthiague, PhD, CCO at Scientist.com. "We're connecting scientific intent directly to the laboratories that can execute the work. By combining AI with our established supplier network and legal infrastructure, we're removing the barriers that have traditionally slowed outsourced research."

Connecting AI-Driven Scientific Discovery to Laboratory Execution

MCP connectivity also opens the door to direct agent-to-agent collaboration between biopharma companies and Scientist.com. A company's internal AI agents will be able to communicate directly with Scientist.com's agents to coordinate outsourced research, from identifying requirements and selecting laboratories to obtaining proposals and initiating purchases. Organizations can maintain human oversight at critical decision points, including supplier selection and financial commitments.

Looking ahead, these capabilities could enable a continuous cycle of AI-assisted experimental design, laboratory execution, and learning from experimental results to guide the next round of discovery.

Built for Enterprise Research Procurement

Scientist.com's AI agents operate within each organization's existing procurement framework, incorporating approved suppliers, spending limits, contractual requirements, and compliance policies. By automating routine purchasing activities while preserving enterprise oversight, the platform reduces administrative work, accelerates research execution, and allows scientists to focus on discovery.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and marketplace for the life sciences industry. It connects researchers with a global network of more than 6,000 qualified scientific suppliers and provides integrated tools for sourcing, competitive bidding, contracting, compliance, and procurement. Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for leading pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms, supporting outsourced R&D from discovery through clinical research. Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, the company serves research organizations and suppliers worldwide. Learn more at www.scientist.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Preci

Scientist.com

marketing@scientist.com

1-877-644-3044