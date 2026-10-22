Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Amends Investor Relations Agreement with Orange Group Advisors

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Further to its news release dated September 14, 2026, Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") announces that it has amended its investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Orange Group Advisors, LLC ("OG Advisory").

Under the original agreement dated September 10, 2026, OG Advisory was entitled, subject to Exchange acceptance, to receive a cash finder's fee equal to 3% of the gross proceeds from certain financings completed by the Company. This provision has been removed from the Agreement, and no finder's fee is or will be payable to OG Advisory in connection with any financing. OG Advisory's compensation is limited to the cash fees contemplated under the Agreement and reimbursement of pre-approved expenses, and no securities of the Company have been or will be issued to OG Advisory.

All other terms of the Agreement, as previously disclosed in the Company's September 14, 2026 news release, remain unchanged.

The Agreement, as amended, has been filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and remains subject to Exchange acceptance.

OG Advisory is a Wyoming limited liability company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, owned and led by Yujia Zhai, and provides investor relations and communications services to publicly listed companies. OG Advisory is arm's length to the Company and has represented that neither it nor its principals hold any securities of the Company. OG Advisory has no right to acquire securities of the Company under the Agreement.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, JEV is deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, JEV delivers efficient, high-performance energy solutions - reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit JerichoEnergyVentures.com.

CONTACT:

Brian Williamson, CEO, or

Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

T: +1 604-343-4534

E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Agreement and the services to be provided by OG Advisory, the anticipated benefits of those services, and the Company's business plans, including the development of on-site power solutions and AI data centers. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the Exchange will accept the Agreement, as amended; that OG Advisory will perform the services as contemplated and that those services will achieve their intended results; that required corporate, regulatory, governmental and third-party approvals, permits, licenses and consents will be obtained in a timely manner or at all; that sufficient power generation, natural gas supply, transmission, interconnection and other infrastructure can be developed or obtained; that demand for AI and data center infrastructure will continue to grow; and that general economic, financial, market, regulatory and industry conditions will remain consistent with current expectations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the investor relations activities do not achieve their intended results; delays in or failure to obtain necessary approvals, permits, licenses, consents or interconnection rights; construction, development and execution risks; cost overruns and schedule delays; changes in commodity prices, electricity markets or natural gas availability; financing and capital markets risks; inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions; labor shortages; technology and cybersecurity risks; changing demand for AI, cloud computing and data center services; competition; environmental and regulatory risks; litigation risks; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Jericho believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jericho-energy-ventures-amends-investor-relations-agreement-with-orange-group-ad-1239698