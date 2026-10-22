Fifteen of 21 selective samples graded more than 10 g/t gold and nine graded more than 30 g/t. Two exploration fronts are now active, with DDH-BN-7 under way at Bonaparte.

Highlights

Selective boulder samples from two locations along a logging road graded up to 79.12 g/t Au (2.54 oz/t), 927 g/t Ag (29.8 oz/t), 27.15% Zn, 7.93% Pb and 2.32% Cu

15 of the 21 samples reported graded more than 10 g/t gold, and nine graded more than 30 g/t

Sample 24-Jn-4 combined 17.04 g/t Au with 927 g/t Ag, 27.15% Zn, 7.93% Pb and 2.32% Cu, and sample 24-Jn-5 ran 79.12 g/t Au with 690 g/t Ag

Seven consecutive 2025 soil samples averaged 79 ppb gold over 165 m, peaking at 1,248 ppb gold, coincident with a class A VLF conductor from the 2026 survey

The boulders are angular and locally derived. The company that built the road confirmed that no fill was brought in from another source

More than 300 rock samples from the 2026 program have been submitted for ICP analysis, with results from the July submissions pending

At Bonaparte, DDH-BN-6 is complete and the drill has moved approximately 1.1 km to DDH-BN-7, giving the Company two active exploration fronts

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (OTC Pink: DECXF) ("Decade" or the "Company") reports results from its 2026 exploration program on the Nobody Knows claim, east of Terrace, B.C., where selective sampling of gold-bearing boulders found along a logging road has returned bonanza-grade assays of up to 79.12 g/t gold (2.54 oz/t) and 927 g/t silver (29.8 oz/t), and where a 2026 VLF survey has outlined a target for the source of the boulders. Nobody Knows is the Company's second active exploration front this fall, alongside the drill program at its Bonaparte copper-gold property.

Nobody Knows is part of a project of 59 contiguous mineral claims totaling 28,723.18 hectares that form the Treasure Mountain, Dardanelle/Nobody Knows and Excelsior properties. All 59 claims are 100% owned by Decade. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometres east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley, with access by a network of logging roads.

During the 2026 field season, the Company carried out rock geochemical sampling together with VLF and magnetic surveys, working from existing logging roads and from grid lines established in the area of the gold-bearing rocks. More than 300 rock samples were submitted for ICP analysis, and results for samples submitted in July remain pending. The Company is awaiting the final results for 2026 sampling.

The Gold-Bearing Boulders

The gold-bearing rocks were found at two locations along a logging road built in 2021. Assay results from the 2024 and 2025 samples are shown below. The Company awaits the final results for the 2026 sampling.

Sample # Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 24-Jn-1 40.24 108 0.86 0.11 0.65 24-Jn-2 28.62 58.99 0.3 0.08 0.55 24-Jn-3 39.03 169 1.226 0.12 0.74 24-Jn-4 17.043 927 2.32 7.93 27.15 24-Jn-5 79.12 690 2.192 3.27 14.22 24-Jn-6 19.33 99.39 0.5 0.11 2.08 24-Jn-7 10.603 178 1.119 0.9 23.36 24-Jn-8 10.655 49.04 0.19 0.18 0.53 24-Jn-9 0.185 3.35 0.043 0.007 0.05 24-Jn-10 40.94 142 0.41 0.11 0.73 24-Jn-11 31.57 96.23 0.41 0.61 1.27 24-Jn-12 34.27 251 1.426 0.23 3.87 24-Jn-13 9.517 168 0.77 0.25 4.33 24-Jn-14 36.59 230 1.613 0.32 4.2 24-Jn-15 50.82 363 1.373 2.02 9.59 24-Jn-16 37.32 159 0.4 0.08 0.18 25-GB-1 5.5231 88.48 0.325 0.53 3.06 25-GB-2 0.1572 4.71 0.017 0.029 0.064 25-GB-3 0.4302 4.66 0.26 0.034 0.0334 25-GB-4 8.8027 77.02 0.249 0.174 0.0275 25-GB-01 10.8729 186 0.2445 0.723 2.58

Table 1. Selective boulder samples, 2024 and 2025.

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content of the source. The Company considers the consistent high metal content in a variety of boulders from several locations highly encouraging, and further investigation is warranted.

The boulders also carry a strong pathfinder signature. Arsenic, bismuth and cobalt values are shown below. Arsenic values reported as >10,000 ppm exceed the upper limit of the analytical method.

Sample # Bi ppm As ppm Co ppm 24-Jn-1 106.89 >10,000 226.6 24-Jn-2 47.09 >10,000 150.2 24-Jn-3 186.09 >10,000 187.7 24-Jn-4 1,673.05 >10,000 616 24-Jn-5 688.39 >10,000 356.4 24-Jn-6 99.91 >10,000 79.9 24-Jn-7 193.99 >10,000 154.9 24-Jn-8 49.05 >10,000 82 24-Jn-9 3.69 96.8 87.3 24-Jn-10 185.37 >10,000 223.8 24-Jn-11 173 >10,000 245.2 24-Jn-12 86.71 >10,000 161.3 24-Jn-13 109.64 >10,000 157.2 24-Jn-14 143.33 >10,000 204.2 24-Jn-15 528.04 >10,000 289.7 24-Jn-16 165.19 >10,000 172.2 25-GB-1 44.22 4,360.6 96.4 25-GB-2 4.37 1,627.2 13.1 25-GB-3 3.36 79.8 9.8 25-GB-4 114.15 >10,000 39.6 25-GB-01 99.37 >10,000 72.4

Table 2. Pathfinder elements in the boulder samples.

Gold accompanied by bismuth, arsenic and cobalt is an association commonly reported from intrusion-related gold systems, the deposit style described in the reference below, in which gold-bearing veins form above small intrusions. The signature at Nobody Knows is consistent with that style.





Photo 1. Pitted, gossanous gold-bearing boulders from the discovery area.

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Photo 2. The 0.6 m angular boulder dug out of the roadbed.

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Photo 3. Assays across the contact between altered, mineralized granodiorite (sample 25-GB-1) and unaltered wall rock (sample 25-GB-2).

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Photo 4. Semi-massive sulphide mineralization in the gold-bearing boulders.

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Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated: "Based on the high sulphide content, a VLF and magnetic survey was carried out in the vicinity of the gold bearing rocks. Prior to starting this program, the Company contacted the logging company that built the road to confirm that road fill was not brought in from a different source. Upon learning that the material was local, a program designed to locate the high sulphide source was undertaken. The hillside carries extensive gravel along its slope, so it was felt that VLF would aid in the location of the source. Boulders of this grade do not come from nowhere. Between the grades, the pathfinder signature and a class A conductor sitting right beside the boulder area, this has become one of the most compelling targets in the Company's portfolio, and the coincident anomalies give us a clear place to start in 2027. It all sits next to a road."

Tracing the Source

The map below compiles the 2026 VLF data with soil and silt geochemistry. Seven consecutive soil samples averaging 79 ppb gold over 165 m, with a peak of 1,248 ppb gold in sample ACS-12, the highest of 415 soils, sit coincident with a class A VLF conductor on strike with the gold boulder area. A silt sample from the area returned 132 ppm arsenic, the highest arsenic value of the 2025 program. The soil run and the conductor sit on strike with the boulder area on a hillside blanketed by gravel. The target is a bedrock source hidden under cover, on ground reached by existing logging roads. The soil, silt results and VLF figures was not previously disclosed.





Figure 1. Compilation of 2026 VLF data with soil and silt geochemistry over the Nobody Knows discovery area. Schematic, not to scale.

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What Comes Next

Plans for 2027 will evaluate the area of enhanced geochemistry coincident with the strong VLF response. The Company plans a further 2027 program including drilling of any located mineralization. In the meantime, results from more than 300 rock samples from the 2026 program are pending, DDH-BN-7 is turning at Bonaparte, and assay results from the completed Bonaparte holes are at the lab. Shareholders can expect news from both fronts through the fall and winter.

Bonaparte Update

DDH-BN-6 has been completed at the Bonaparte copper-gold property near Kamloops, B.C., and the drill has moved to the site of DDH-BN-7, approximately 1.1 km away. DDH-BN-7 is 1.1 km NE of DDH-BN-6 and is drilling at 140 degrees azimuth and a minus 60 degree dip. DDH-BN-7 is the seventh hole of a program that began at six holes and was expanded as results warranted. Updates will be released as the hole progresses. Assay results from the Bonaparte drill program remain pending.

Sampling and Analysis

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Cautionary Notes

The boulder samples reported are selective grab samples of float. They do not represent the metal content of any bedrock source, and the source of the boulders has not been located. Soil, silt and geophysical anomalies are not mineral discoveries, and anomalous geochemistry does not indicate that economic mineralization is present. Exploration on the project is at an early stage, and no mineral resource has been defined.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the technical contents of this release. Mr. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade, as he is the President of the Company.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and receipt of assay results, the interpretation of geochemical and geophysical results, plans to locate the source of the gold-bearing boulders, the planned 2027 program, and the continuation and results of drilling at the Bonaparte property, including DDH-BN-7. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the risk that assay results differ from expectations, the risk that the source of the boulders is not located, the risk that drilling does not confirm the targets tested, weather and equipment availability, assay laboratory turnaround times, availability of financing, and receipt of regulatory and other approvals. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

References

Reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS) are characterized by widespread arrays of sheeted auriferous quartz veins that preferentially form in the brittle carapace at the top of small plutons, where they form bulk-tonnage, low-grade Au deposits characterized by a Au-Bi-Te-W metal assemblage, such as the Fort Knox and Dublin Gulch deposits. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/277131625_Reduced_Intrusion-related_Gold_Systems

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