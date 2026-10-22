Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of corporate credit data, analytics, and AI technology, today announced the completion of a $40 million strategic growth investment led by Summit Partners, with continued participation from ETFS Capital. Cognitive Credit's suite of AI-powered workflow tools, built on a foundation of verified data, are purpose-built to help credit teams work faster and with greater confidence, with outputs fully auditable and traceable to source. The investment will accelerate the company's global growth and scale product innovation, solidifying Cognitive Credit's position as a trusted technology partner for leading institutional credit investors globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022919821/en/

Cognitive Credit Announces $40 Million Strategic Growth Investment Led by Summit Partners.

Corporate credit is among the world's largest asset classes, with nearly $60 trillion in corporate bonds and syndicated loans outstanding globally and close to $14 trillion raised in 2025 alone, according to the OECD's Global Debt Report 2026. After years of market growth and growing issuer complexity, credit research teams are increasingly looking to specialized data systems to assist with analyzing fragmented disclosures across thousands of public and private companies. Much of the fundamental data needed to evaluate credit risk is unstructured or shared only privately with investors and lenders, making it difficult for general-purpose AI models to access or verify. As a result, demand is rising for accurate and transparent datasets that investors can trust.

Cognitive Credit's integrated web application provides support across the credit research workflow, combining verified data, advanced analytics, and domain-specialist generative AI capabilities. Powered by proprietary data developed through analysis of hundreds of thousands of financial reports, the platform gives analysts on-demand access to audit-grade credit models and primary reporting libraries across 3,500+ corporate bond and loan issuers in the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets.

Designed to fit seamlessly into modern institutional tech stacks, Cognitive Credit data can also be consumed via a REST API, an Excel add-in, or natively through the company's Claude connector-helping analysts expand their market coverage with institutional-grade fundamentals and unlock actionable insights at speed with full auditability.

Through its integrated offering, Cognitive Credit has established itself as a data and technology partner for global financial institutions that are working to modernize their credit research efforts. Today, Cognitive Credit powers analytical workflows for more than 80% of the top 25 global asset managers by AUM and all top 10 global debt league table investment banks. The company has seen strong market adoption over the past three years, achieving 240% active user growth and more than doubling its global bond and loan issuer coverage.

With this strategic investment, Cognitive Credit will accelerate its commercial expansion in the U.S. and advance its next generation of products. These include the imminent launch ofDealConnect, which is designed to enable on-demand access to detailed credit models for private issuers that report via secure data rooms, and the pending deployment of agentic credit analysis, which offers advanced AI applied on top of Cognitive Credit's verified data layer to help automate deep fundamental research. Cognitive Credit will also continue actively expanding its issuer coverage into new credit markets.

"Our current momentum validates everything we have been building at Cognitive Credit since day one structured data, specialist AI, and workflow automation to solve the credit market's biggest challenges," said Robert Slater, CEO and Founder of Cognitive Credit. "Demand for credit-specialist technology will continue to accelerate from here, and we are pleased to partner with Summit Partners on our next phase of growth. With the imminent launch of DealConnect, ongoing innovation in our AI deployments, and many additional capabilities planned for 2027, we're offering credit teams the highest quality data and analytics they require for differentiated analysis and high impact decision-making."

"High-quality data at speed and scale is critical to powering AI workflows that credit professionals will increasingly rely on for high-stakes decisions," said Chris Bon, a Partner at Summit Partners who has joined the Cognitive Credit Board of Directors. "Cognitive Credit is purpose-built for credit analysis and leverages institutional-grade technology to provide speed, precision, and auditability across thousands of issuers and to support leading banks and asset managers in use cases where accuracy and verifiability are critical. We're excited to partner with Robert and the team as they further expand their presence and offering and help credit professionals put AI to work with confidence."

About Cognitive Credit

Cognitive Credit is the leading independent provider of specialist data, infrastructure, and AI solutions for global corporate credit markets. Built by credit professionals, for credit professionals, Cognitive Credit delivers the credit market's fastest, broadest, most accurate fundamental structured data, as well as a suite of analytics and workflow tools that elevate the productivity of credit teams at the world's leading investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers.

For more information, please visit cognitivecredit.com.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a global growth equity firm that invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022919821/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing

andrew.johnson@cognitivecredit.com

+44 (0)20 8103 3090

Susan Barr

Summit Partners

sbarr@summitpartners.com

+1 (617) 824-1026