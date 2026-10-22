CBC/Radio-Canada Chooses Dalet for Enterprise News Transformation

Dalet Pyramid story-centric news platform to power Canada's newsroom of the future

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, announced today that the CBC/Radio-Canada has selected Dalet to modernize its news operations across Canada. As Canada's public broadcaster for nearly 90 years, CBC/Radio-Canada has a mandate to celebrate Canadian culture and support democratic life through a wide range of content that informs, enlightens and entertains. Through its 27television stations and 88 radio stations with local newscasts, its two news apps (CBC News and Radio-Canada Info), its audio and video streaming apps (CBC Listen, Radio-Canada OHdio, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV), its free streaming channels and websites, and its channels on social media platforms (e.g. YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, among others), the public broadcaster provides relevant, locally made journalism in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. Today, CBC/Radio-Canada is the #1 digital news service in Canada.

Dalet Pyramid will underpin the broadcaster's newsroom of the future, by deploying its new platform across the organization. The state-of-the-art, digital-first approach will transform how CBC/Radio-Canada creates and delivers news, from hyper-local stories to fast-breaking global events. By embracing Dalet's story-centric model, CBC/Radio-Canada will better serve its Canadian audience seeking content tailored to their interests on their preferred platform.

"Outdated tools and fragmented workflows limit access to content from the field and require users to jump between multiple systems to complete tasks. Dalet solutions aim to bring operational value to newsrooms and transform business models, ensuring sustainability and integrity," comments Brian Doheny, CEO, Dalet. "Beyond the technology, we understand that organizations like the CBC/Radio-Canada are seeking a partner who can support them through a transformative journey that will shape their future, and we are honored to be that choice."

Visibility and Access from Anywhere and Everywhere

Dalet Pyramid will provide CBC/Radio-Canada greater visibility into content, story planning, collaboration, and distribution. The web-based UX will enable staff to access content and work from any of the CBC/Radio-Canada locations and out in the field. This includes capturing and/or ingesting media into the Dalet content repository using Dalet Brio, editing video and audio using the award-winning multimedia editor Dalet Cut , and orchestrating delivery with assets and stories available immediately throughout the network.

Greater Collaboration with Colleagues

Dalet Pyramid will enable unparalleled collaboration between CBC/Radio-Canada local sites across Canada. Thousands of users will be able to simultaneously access the same platform, regardless of location or department. This lets teams more easily create and deliver high-quality, customized stories utilizing the same centralized content and resources across the organization.

"This installation represents more than a modernization of an operation-it's a blueprint for every multiplatform news organization seeking to transform how they work," said Frédéric Roux, SVP Growth at Dalet. "The economics and demands of newsrooms have shifted dramatically over the past five years. They must reinvent how they produce, deliver, and monetize content-with speed, efficiency, and agility at the core of the operation. Dalet Pyramid delivers a unified, intuitive experience, built on a flexible, cloud-native architecture that scales effortlessly across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments."

Roux concludes, "When you're building for thousands of users, simplicity in adoption and future-proof design are non-negotiable. We've created a platform that not only accelerates daily news production but also enables news organizations to adopt emerging technologies and evolve with efficiency and confidence."

For details on how Dalet Pyramid is transforming modern newsrooms, click here .

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com .

Press Contact

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Dalet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cbc%2fradio-canada-chooses-dalet-for-enterprise-news-transformation-1239931