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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
94 Leser
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Royal Neighbors of America Increases Service Capacity

ROCK ISLAND, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Royal Neighbors of America, one of the nation's fastest growing fraternal life insurance organizations*, is increasing its member services capabilities to provide faster, more personalized support for its rapidly growing membership base.

Royal Neighbors has experienced 30% growth in annual premium over the past two years and has expanded its membership to nearly 300,000. As the organization continues to grow, it has invested in several strategic initiatives including expanding self-service capabilities on its member portal and a collaboration with Velocitii, a U.S. based company that specializes in providing exceptional customer experiences.

"As Royal Neighbors grows, so does our responsibility to ensure that our members are experiencing excellent service," said Royal Neighbors CEO and president, Zarifa Reynolds. "We know our members place their trust in Royal Neighbors, and we take that responsibility seriously."

Following implementation of the expanded service model, Royal Neighbors members have experienced significant reductions in call wait times, including periods in which average wait times were reduced to under two minutes.

"Royal Neighbors has made a meaningful investment in its service capabilities to support its continued growth, and we're proud to provide additional resources said Heather Smith." CEO of Velocitii. "Together, we are focused on making sure Royal Neighbors members receive the thoughtful, personal service they deserve."

Royal Neighbors' continued investment in service is part of a broader story of growth and purpose. In 2025, the organization generated a record $52.8 million in social good impact through its commitment to supporting women and serving communities.

"We believe growth reaches its highest purpose when it creates lasting good," added Reynolds. "That means growing our ability to serve our members, strengthening the experience we provide, and continuing to make a difference in the communities where we live and work."

About Velocitii
Velocitii is an onshore customer engagement and contact center solutions provider headquartered in Medina, New York. Velocitii works with organizations to deliver thoughtful, human-centered customer experiences through highly trained teams and a people-first approach. With a focus on quality, flexibility and long-term relationships, Velocitii provides scalable customer support solutions designed to help organizations strengthen their relationships with the people they serve.

About Royal Neighbors of America
Royal Neighbors of America is an insurance organization committed to Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities?. Its members experience Insurance with a Difference? through tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to give back in their communities, and access to member benefits that support financial and personal well-being. Royal Neighbors holds an "A" (Excellent) rating from AM Best for financial strength and its ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. In 2025, Royal Neighbors received its ninth Great Place to Work certification. In 2026 Royal Neighbors was recognized by Forbes and Statista as a World's Best Insurance Company. For more information, visit royalneighbors.org.

*American National's Exit, Benefit Ratio Shifts, Avoidable Mortality & PRT Rulings. Life Annuity Specialist News Brief; April 3, 2025

Disclosure: Royal Neighbors of America (NAIC #57657), licensed in all states and the District of Columbia, except AL, AK, HI, LA, MA, NH, NY. Membership and qualification required, products and contractual provisions and limitations may vary by state. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Royal Neighbors of America. Not a deposit, intended to be held long-term.

Disclaimer: Operational metrics referenced in this release reflect historical performance observed during specific measurement periods and are not guarantees of future results. Actual performance may vary. Nothing in this release is intended to alter, amend, or expand any rights or obligations contained in any agreement between Royal Neighbors and its service providers.

Media Contact
Marie Young
Director, Marketing & Communications | Royal Neighbors of America
Email: Marie.Young@royalneighbors.org

3BL2026-0004 Rev. 10-2026


Find more stories and multimedia from Royal Neighbors of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Royal Neighbors of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/royal-neighbors-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Royal Neighbors of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/royal-neighbors-of-americar-increases-service-capacity-1239942

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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