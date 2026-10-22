Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the "Company" or "Tajiri") is pleased to report the completion of its expanded 3-D induced polarization ("IP") survey at the Yono Gold Project, inclusive of the 50-metre infill lines designed to refine targets associated with strong gold-in-soil anomalies and trench results. The expanded survey represents the final major exploration element leading to the Company's inaugural drill program, which will focus on testing the scale, continuity and geometry of the gold mineralization identified on the project thus far.

The Company expects to receive the fully processed and interpreted results of the expanded IP survey within the next two to three weeks. Following receipt, Tajiri's technical team will undertake a detailed analysis of the results alongside existing geochemical, geophysical and trenching data to prioritize drill targets. To that end the Company has also started the process of soliciting bids from several drill service providers for the upcoming programs contract.

Trench Results Provide Foundation for Drilling

The planned drill program will build on highly prospective trench results previously released by the Company, where multiple trenches have produced significant in-situ gold mineralization over potentially economic widths - including the northern most trench cluster returning: 32 metres at 1.1 g/t gold from YTR-3, 12 metres at 2.4 g/t gold from YTR-3R, 4 metres at 1.8 g/t gold from YTR-16, 4 metres at 5.5 g/t gold from YTR-17, while along strike and ~400 metres to the south, trench YTR-4 returned 19 metres at 4.6 g/t gold, including a high-grade interval of 2 metres at 41.3 g/t gold (Figure 1).

These results highlight the presence of both broad zones of gold mineralization and locally high-grade intervals across multiple trenches. The expanded IP survey was specifically designed to improve the Company's understanding of the subsurface response in these areas and to help identify potential mineralized zones and underlying ore shoots that warrant drill testing (Figure 2).

Results Akin to Early-Stage Exploration at Reunion Gold's T21-026 Target

Notably the Company's exploration results to date are strongly comparable with early trenching reported by Reunion Gold, as detailed in news from March 2021, that lead to the discovery of the bordering gold deposit (Oko West) that is now part of the larger Oko Mine development of G Mining Ventures. Given Yono's location within ~200 metres of the open pit mine plans of the Oko West and Ghanie Deposits, its being flanked to the North by the Oko Main Deposit (Figure 3) and the presence of strong in-situ gold in trench results, the comparison provides an encouraging exploration context as Tajiri advances toward the next phase of work at Yono.

Final Steps Ahead of a Pivotal Exploration Milestone

With the expanded IP survey complete and the process of soliciting drilling bids underway, Tajiri is progressing toward what it considers a pivotal milestone for the Yono Gold Project. The forthcoming drill program will represent the first direct test of priority targets developed through the Company's systematic surface exploration and geophysical work. The combination of potentially economic gold-in trench results, including high-grade gold intervals, and refinement of subsurface targets provides a compelling basis for advancing to drill testing and Tajiri looks forward to reporting the interpreted IP results and providing further updates as planning for the drill program advances.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience, 25 of that within the Guiana Shield the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

About Yono

The Yono Gold Project is located in Guyana's Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining District, a region recognized for its significant gold potential. Yono is strategically positioned bordering the planned open pit of G Mining Ventures Oko Mine Development Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the completion and integration of the acquisition of the Yono Property; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs; estimated timing thereof; geological interpretations; potential mineral recovery processes; and other future plans and objectives of the Company. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

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