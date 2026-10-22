Onix positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: AI Services, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading NDR vendors.

Onix, with its IP-led AI services portfolio anchored by Wingspan, has demonstrated strong capabilities across enterprise AI engineering, data readiness, contextual grounding, and reusable AI assets.

PUNE, India, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Onix as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: AI Services, 2026.

Rudri Bhatt, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Onix is taking an IP-led approach to AI Services that goes beyond individual AI implementations toward building reusable enterprise AI foundations. Its Wingspan platform provides a persistent Semantic Twin architecture that brings together business context, ontologies, knowledge graphs, governance, and semantic inference, with Eagle underpinning enterprise discovery, lineage, and knowledge-graph construction and Canopy providing reusable domain-specific agents. This approach addresses some of the foundational barriers enterprises face when moving AI from experimentation to production, including fragmented data, inconsistent business definitions, data readiness, and the need for governed and contextualized AI. Onix's co-engineering model further emphasizes building AI capabilities alongside clients and transitioning them into the client's operating environment rather than relying solely on a traditional delivery model. As enterprises move from experimentation toward repeatable AI adoption, the ability to combine proprietary IP, contextual grounding, engineering execution, and ongoing operational support is becoming an increasingly important differentiator in the AI Services market."

QKS Group defines AI Services as the professional and managed services engagements through which organizations design, build, deploy, and operate artificial intelligence capabilities, spanning generative AI and foundation model integration, agentic AI and autonomous systems, traditional machine learning, and AI engineering and MLOps, to solve enterprise business problems. While this process sometimes involves platform and tooling selection, its core focus is translating AI investment into measurable business outcomes rather than delivering AI as packaged software. AI Services encompasses the methodologies, delivery models, and operational practices that take an organization from AI strategy and use-case identification through production deployment and ongoing governance. It provides advisory, engineering, and managed-operations capabilities across the AI lifecycle by aligning technical delivery with client business strategy, measurable outcomes, and responsible AI requirements.

Onix has established its AI Services practice around an IP-led delivery model that combines enterprise data engineering, contextual AI foundations, and reusable AI capabilities. Its Wingspan platform provides a persistent Semantic Twin architecture integrating business context, ontologies, knowledge graphs, governance, and semantic inference, with Eagle underpinning enterprise discovery, lineage, and knowledge-graph construction and Canopy providing reusable domain-specific agents. This approach enables organizations to establish reusable AI foundations, improve contextual grounding, and move from individual AI use cases toward production deployment and managed operations.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the AI Service providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Enterprise AI is moving from experimentation to execution. The real challenge is no longer access to models - it is making AI work reliably across an organization's data, systems, and core workflows," said Sanjay Singh, CEO, Onix. "This recognition from QKS Group validates what we have been building at Onix: bringing together deep data engineering with agentic AI to help enterprises move from AI pilots to real business outcomes."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Onix, visit Here.

SPARK Matrix AI Services, 2026

About Onix:

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades with a unique IP-led services business model. As an 18-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first multi-capability Data & agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining data-to-AI transformation. Wingspan's context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decisions. Onix has helped many global enterprises drive AI-powered innovation, delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

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Sagar Desai

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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