The new advertising tool helps business owners and in-house marketing teams create, manage, compare, and optimize campaigns all in one platform.

Toledo, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Market Minds Creative, a digital marketing agency specializing in growth-focused strategies for service businesses, has recently launched Mindy's Market Launch, a new advertising tool designed to simplify paid campaign management for startups, small businesses, and in-house marketing teams.





Mindy's Market Launch tool simplifies ad campaign management for SMBs and startups

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Mindy's Market Launch brings Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn advertising into one platform and allows users to:

Create ads with AI assistance

Compare campaign performance across platforms

Identify which ads are performing best

Help businesses respond to underperforming campaigns

Shift budgets toward stronger-performing ads

According to Market Minds Creative Founder and CEO Sierra Goldstein, the agency developed Mindy's Market Launch after seeing businesses struggle with the time and effort required to manage advertising across multiple platforms.

"Mindy's Market Launch came from seeing how much time businesses were spending trying to figure out what was working across their ad campaigns. We wanted to give businesses a simpler way to manage their own advertising while still giving them the tools and guidance they need to make smarter decisions with their budget," she said.

The tool was built to supplement Market Minds Creative's existing advertising services. The agency will continue to offer managed campaigns for businesses that want a full-service approach.

"Businesses should not have to choose between handing over their advertising completely or managing every detail themselves. Our AI-powered Mindy's Market Launch gives business owners and their teams more control over their ad spend while taking some of the time-consuming work out of campaign management," Goldstein adds.

To learn more about Mindy's Market Launch, please visit https://mindysmarketlaunch.com/

About Market Minds Creative

Market Minds Creative is a digital marketing agency focused on helping businesses grow their online presence through strategic, data-driven marketing solutions. The agency offers a 360-degree approach that combines SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and web development to help brands increase visibility, generate leads, and drive measurable business growth.

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