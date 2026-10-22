Accomplished technology executive brings more than 20 years of experience in product innovation, AI-powered customer engagement, and enterprise software growth

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, has announced the appointment of Boris Grinshpun as Global Vice President, Product Management, effective October 12, 2026. Grinshpun joins 8x8 as the company accelerates product innovation to capitalize on the growing opportunity to deliver AI-driven customer experiences.

As the head of Product Management, Grinshpun will lead 8x8's global product management organization, driving the product roadmap and execution across the company's integrated portfolio of Unified Communications (UCaaS), Contact Center (CCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. He will play a central role in translating 8x8's product vision into market-leading capabilities, accelerating innovation, and delivering seamless, AI-powered customer and employee experiences.

"The next era of customer experience will be defined by companies that can combine the power of AI with the reliability and performance of enterprise-grade communications," said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "As agentic voice AI adoption accelerates, high-quality, dependable voice communications are more critical than ever. With decades of expertise in delivering carrier-grade voice, a deeply integrated CX platform, and a native AI development environment, we have the technology and vision to bring the next era of AI-powered customer experience to life for our customers. Boris brings the product leadership and proven track record of innovation and execution to help us turn our advantages into breakthrough customer experiences and measurable business outcomes."

Grinshpun brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling enterprise technology platforms, with a strong track record of product innovation, strategic transformation, and commercial growth. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Portfolio at NiCE, where he led product strategy across outbound engagement, agent workspace, CRM, and AI innovation. During his tenure, he spearheaded the integration of acquired technologies into NiCE's customer experience platform, launched AI-powered products, and helped generate more than $25 million in bookings through new product packaging and pricing strategies.

Previously, as Vice President of Product and Strategy at LiveVox, subsequently acquired by NiCE, Grinshpun played a key role in transforming the company from a point solution into a comprehensive customer engagement platform, helping grow annual revenue and supporting its successful public listing in 2021. Earlier in his career, he co-founded Terafina, a financial technology company acquired by NCR, and held product strategy and leadership positions at U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, and HSBC. Grinshpun holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Michigan.

"8x8 is at a pivotal moment," said Grinshpun. "The company's 8x8 Platform for CX has the foundation and ability to make AI-powered customer experiences work at scale, and the ambition to lead the next wave of customer experience. I look forward to continuing to partner with our talented product team to accelerate the roadmap and deliver innovations that make a measurable difference for our customers."

The independent directors of 8x8's Compensation Committee approved a grant of 550,000 shares of restricted stock units (RSUs) of 8x8's common stock to Mr. Grinshpun. The award will vest over a three-year period, subject to the recipient's continued employment or other association with 8x8 or any of its subsidiaries. The award was approved by the independent directors of 8x8's Compensation Committee as a material inducement to the hiring of a new employee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and 8x8's Amended and Restated 2017 New Employee Inducement Incentive Plan.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on one of the industry's most integrated platforms for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications and CPaaS APIs. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Copyright 2026 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding developments in the industries in which 8x8 operates, including the impact of AI and related technologies.

These statements are based on current expectations about the industries in which 8x8 operates, and the beliefs and assumptions of management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to changes in market conditions, shifts in customer demand, increased competition, and general economic conditions.

For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in 8x8's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8x8 assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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