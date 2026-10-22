JCET Group: Building Out Advanced Packaging Portfolio, JCET Delivers Steady Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability in Q3 YTD 2026

Building Out Advanced Packaging Portfolio, JCET Delivers Steady Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability in Q3 YTD 2026

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. For the first nine months of 2026, JCET recorded revenue of RMB 30.95 billion, an increase of 8% year over year and a record high for the period. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 69.6% year over year to RMB 1.62 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 1.56 billion, up 99.2% from the same period last year.

In the third quarter, revenue reached a record RMB 11.43 billion, representing increases of 13.5% year over year and 10.3% sequentially. Net profit attributable to shareholders totaled RMB 770 million, up 60% year over year and 39.4% from the previous quarter. Both revenue and profitability have improved sequentially in each quarter of 2026.

JCET's gross margin improved by 2.3 percentage points year over year during the first nine months of 2026. The increase was primarily driven by a more favorable product mix across the company's manufacturing sites in China and overseas. As JCET's advanced packaging investments increasingly translate into business results, the company continues to benefit from its broad technology portfolio and global manufacturing scale.

In recent years, JCET has remained focused on its core business, directing capital expenditure toward the development of advanced packaging technologies and the expansion of advanced manufacturing capacity. Rather than pursuing short-term gains from financial investments, the company has prioritized sustainable earnings growth from its core operations. This strategy has contributed to the continued increase in net profit attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring gains and losses, and established a stronger foundation for long-term innovation, operational efficiency and business growth. In line with its strategic priorities and evolving business needs, JCET's Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's 2026 capital expenditure budget from RMB 9.98 billion to RMB 17.31 billion.

During the period, JCET continued to align its technology roadmap, capacity investments and customer engagement with key end markets. Its Computing Electronics business primarily addresses demand for computing, memory, interconnect and power solutions used in AI data center infrastructure. Revenue from this business increased 54% year over year and accounted for 30.9% of total company revenue in the first nine months.

JCET also maintained strong momentum in automotive electronics. As capacity at its automotive electronics facility in Shanghai came online, revenue from the automotive electronics business grew 30% year over year.

To capture structural growth opportunities, JCET is accelerating the expansion of high-end advanced packaging capacity. During the first nine months, JCET Microelectronics (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd., which specializes in high-end advanced packaging, continued to expand production capacity. The company's new high-end advanced packaging project in Shanghai also progressed steadily.

JCET is advancing its technology roadmap and product portfolio in response to the growing requirements of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing for high-density heterogeneous integration, low-power interconnects and efficient power delivery. The company is working with multiple customers on the joint development of glass substrate and panel-level packaging technologies, with related programs now progressing to pilot-line construction. In co-packaged optics, JCET has established heterogeneous integration capabilities for photonic integrated circuits and electronic integrated circuits through its XDFOI advanced packaging platform. The company has also developed the capability to co-package optical engines with switching and computing chips.

The transformation of JCET's overseas operations is also gaining momentum. Its manufacturing site in South Korea is accelerating the introduction of high-end advanced packaging programs for leading global wafer manufacturers and AI customers. In Singapore, the company is rapidly shifting its business mix toward higher-value applications, including data centers.

Leveraging its global manufacturing and service network across China, South Korea and Singapore, JCET will continue to strengthen cross-site collaboration and enhance its R&D support, high-volume manufacturing and supply chain capabilities for customers worldwide, further reinforcing its global manufacturing footprint and coordinated delivery capabilities.

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q3 2026 Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is a global leader in integrated circuit back-end manufacturing and technology services. We provide comprehensive turnkey solutions, including semiconductor package integration design, wafer probing, bumping, assembly, final testing, and global drop shipments.

Utilizing advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D packaging, System-in-Package solutions, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies, we support a wide range of applications, including automotive, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, storage, communication, smart devices, industrial and medical sectors, and power and energy. With cutting-edge R&D centers in China and Korea, and manufacturing facilities across China, Korea, and Singapore, we deliver efficient supply chain solutions and maintain close collaboration with our global customers.

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