Andersen Consulting broadens its technology and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with TechSparq, a U.S.-based firm that combines strategy, commerce engineering, and AI with hands-on implementation.

TechSparq is a digital consulting firm providing strategy and advisory, commerce engineering, and AI and agentic commerce services to organizations across retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, and eCommerce and direct-to-consumer markets. Headquartered in Oregon, the firm combines strategic planning with hands-on delivery to help clients advance digital initiatives, customer experience, and operating models.

"We built our firm to close the gap between the people who develop the strategy and the people responsible for making it work," said Dedrick Boyd, founder and CEO of TechSparq. "Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting gives us an opportunity to bring that execution-focused model to a broader range of organizations while combining our approach with additional technology and global capabilities."

"The distinction between strategy and execution is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as businesses undertake complex digital and AI-driven transformation," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "TechSparq's model brings those disciplines together, complementing our technology and business transformation capabilities with a practical approach to turning strategic priorities into delivered solutions."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022523391/en/

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