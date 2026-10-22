HCSS Partners with Verizon Connect to Deliver the Next Level of Fleet Intelligence

With near real-time fleet insights, contractors can spend less time tracking assets and more time keeping projects on schedule.

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / HCSS , the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors, announced a new integration with Verizon Connect , a leading provider of fleet management software and telematics solutions designed to support field efficiency. Contractors can now bring Verizon Connect telematics data directly into HCSS Fleet, giving teams a more accurate, automated way to manage vehicle usage and fleet operations.

Key telematics data, including equipment hours, mileage, and more, can now flow from Verizon Connect into HCSS Fleet without the drag of manual entry. This helps contractors keep equipment records current, streamline maintenance scheduling, and enable fleet teams with better information for stronger day-to-day decisions.

For contractors managing mixed fleets, the integration also brings Verizon Connect-equipped vehicles into the same system as OEM-connected assets and equipment tracked through HCSS. By centralizing fleet data in one environment, teams can more easily monitor utilization, coordinate equipment needs, and stay ahead of critical maintenance.

"Verizon Connect helps contractors automate mixed-fleet data and eliminate manual entry by delivering near real-time engine hours and mileage into HCSS Fleet," said Phil Robinson, Group Product Manager, HCSS Fleet. "With accurate usage data and proactive maintenance visibility, teams can reduce administrative effort while significantly sharpening operational decisions."

The Verizon Connect integration is now readily available to all HCSS Fleet customers. Contractors can complete setup through the OEM Providers section within HCSS Fleet | Telematics, link their Verizon Connect account, and seamlessly begin using telematics data in their daily fleet operations.

To learn more about the HCSS and Verizon Connect integration and how connected fleet data can help transform construction operations, visit hcss.com .

About HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

About Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect is transforming the way the world moves. We provide businesses with cutting-edge solutions that connect people, vehicles and assets. Our innovative technology enhances safety, boosts efficiency and drives productivity for our customers, and our comprehensive suite of solutions and services leverages automation and real-time data to revolutionize fleet management. From small businesses to large enterprises, Verizon Connect offers industry-leading solutions that empower customers to work more safely, efficiently and productively. Visit verizonconnect.com to learn more and request a custom demo for your fleet.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-partners-with-verizon-connect-to-deliver-the-next-level-of-f-1238648