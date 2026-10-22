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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Milagro Restaurant & Bar Sweeps OpenTable "Loved For" Categories Across Key West and the Florida Keys

Key West diners rank the Duval Street restaurant at the top for food, atmosphere, and service

KEY WEST, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Milagro Restaurant & Bar has been recognized by OpenTable in multiple "Loved For" categories across two regional lists. The family-owned Latin, Mexican, and Caribbean restaurant is located at 821 Duval Street in Old Town Key West. The lists cover Key West / Florida Keys and Florida Keys - Monroe County. In each region, the restaurant earned the same nine distinctions: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Value, Innovative, Good for Groups, Healthy, Hot Spot, and American.

OpenTable's "Loved For" distinctions are awarded based on guests who booked a table, dined at the restaurant, and left a verified review. That system separates the recognition from editorial rankings and paid placements. Milagro's ratings on the platform show an overall score of 4.9: 5.0 for food, 5.0 for service, 4.8 for ambiance, and 4.8 for value. The scores are drawn from 1,101 verified diner reviews.

What Diners Are Actually Saying

Recent OpenTable reviews describe fresh plates featuring bright, exciting flavors. The kitchen leans on local Florida Keys seafood and tropical produce. Diners describe the menu as best experienced family-style, ordering from the shareable small-plates menu and passing dishes around the table.

The dishes named most often in guest reviews include the wood-grilled octopus, warm Asiago bread, prime rib, hogfish, chicken thigh al pastor tacos, and papaya-mango cheesecake.

The bar draws its own attention: fresh-squeezed juices, house-infused spirits, and a deep list of tequilas. Service receives consistent praise, and diners call the colorful dining room welcoming rather than formal.

"We decided to offer small plates because that's how we wanted people to eat here, passing dishes, trying more of the menu, and just having a good time. Seeing that show up in what diners actually mention has been truly rewarding," said Maggie Montoya, General Manager and Co-Owner.

The People Behind It

Executive Chef Kevin Montoya and General Manager Maggie Montoya run the restaurant, which they opened in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. Chef Montoya has spent most of his career cooking alongside Michelin-starred chefs. He now leads a kitchen where sauces, salsas, rubs, and desserts are made in-house.

"Everything leaves this kitchen scratch-made. We're really proud of what we're doing here, and it's great to see the positive response our food is getting," said Kevin Montoya, Executive Chef and Co-Owner. "We want to give people a reason to come back for more."

Reservations and menu details are available at milagrorestaurant.net, with online booking through OpenTable.

About Milagro Restaurant & Bar

Milagro Restaurant & Bar, named after the Spanish word for "miracle," moved to its first Key West location in 2021 and has operated at its current Duval Street address since 2025. The family-owned restaurant serves Latin, Mexican, and Caribbean cuisine in the heart of Old Town Key West.

Reservations

Menu

Happy hour

Media Contact:
Milagro Restaurant & Bar
821 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040
(305) 741-7076
milagro@milagrorestaurant.net

SOURCE: Milagro Restaurant & Bar



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/milagro-restaurant-and-bar-sweeps-opentable-%22loved-for%22-categories-a-1239555

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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