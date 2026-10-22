DP World Supports Community Health Recovery in Chile Following Devastating Wildfires

Through a land-use agreement, DP World is helping enable the construction of a new community health center in Lirquén, restoring access to essential healthcare services for more than 3,000 residents affected by the January 2026 wildfires.

LIRQUÉN, CL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / DP World is supporting the recovery of communities affected by the devastating wildfires that struck Chile's Biobío Region in January 2026 by providing land for the construction of a new community health center in Lirquén.

The initiative reflects DP World's commitment to strengthening community resilience, expanding access to essential services and supporting long-term recovery in the communities where it operates.

Through a land-use agreement, DP World in Lirquén is making space available for the construction of the new Ríos de Chile Community Family Health Center (CECOSF), which will serve more than 3,000 local residents. The project is led by nonprofit organization Desafío Levantemos Chile in collaboration with the Municipality of Penco, the Talcahuano Health Service and private-sector partners.

A groundbreaking ceremony held on October 19 marked an important milestone in the community's recovery efforts.

Restoring Access to Essential Healthcare

The original Ríos de Chile health center was completely destroyed in the January wildfires, disrupting access to primary healthcare for local families. The disaster also displaced hundreds of residents across Lirquén, placing additional pressure on existing health services.

By providing land for the new facility, DP World is helping address a critical community need and supporting the restoration of accessible, reliable healthcare infrastructure.

"We are proud to be able to contribute to this project through the loan of the land where the new CECOSF Ríos de Chile will be built," said Michael Spoerer, General Manager of DP World in Lirquén. "We know how difficult it has been for the families of Lirquén to face the consequences of the fires, and we believe that reconstruction is not only about building infrastructure, but also about recovering essential spaces for the community."

"Health is a fundamental need, and making this land available is our way of contributing concretely to the well-being and quality of life of more than 3 thousand neighbors. We are convinced that collaboration between the public, private and civil society worlds is key to advancing in reconstruction with a sense of urgency and commitment to people," Spoerer added.

Building Healthier, More Resilient Communities

The new 320-square-meter (approximately 3,445-square-foot) facility will be designed to provide safe, accessible and high-quality primary healthcare services.

Planned features include a dental examination room, a gynecological and obstetric consultation room, two general consultation rooms, a procedure room and a multipurpose space with independent access for community activities.

Beyond restoring medical services, the new center will provide a dedicated space for community engagement and preventive healthcare, contributing to the long-term well-being of local families.

Nicolás Birrell, President of Desafío Levantemos Chile, emphasized the importance of collective action in responding to the needs of wildfire-affected communities.

"This emergency forced hundreds of families to move from their neighborhood, and all the more reason, health could not take a back seat," Birrell said. "This first stone not only represents the beginning of a high-standard work, but the real commitment to restore dignity and tranquility to thousands of families. Thanks to a public-private partnership, today we demonstrate that when we come together with a sense of urgency, we can raise concrete solutions in favor of the health of the families of Lirquén."

Collaboration for Lasting Social Impact

The reconstruction of the Ríos de Chile health center demonstrates how partnerships among businesses, nonprofit organizations and public institutions can help communities recover from natural disasters and build greater resilience.

For DP World, supporting this initiative is part of its broader approach to creating positive social impact in the communities surrounding its operations. By contributing a critical resource to the project, the company is helping turn a shared commitment to recovery into tangible improvements in access to healthcare.

As Lirquén continues rebuilding, the new health center represents an important step toward restoring essential services, strengthening community well-being and supporting a more resilient future for thousands of residents.

DP World supports the Lirquén community by supporting new health center

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-supports-community-health-recovery-in-chile-following-devastating-wildfires-1239959