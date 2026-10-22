Chatham Park Builders Earn Honors in the 2026 Triangle Parade of Homes

Award-winning homes showcase a variety of new-home opportunities in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Chatham Park is celebrating its award-winning builders in the 2026 Triangle Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties (HBA DOC) and the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA RWC). The awards recognize the craftsmanship, thoughtful design and attention to detail showcased in homes throughout the master-planned development.

The 2026 Parade winners from Chatham Park include:

Homes By Dickerson - "The Evergreen" (HBA DOC: Gold; HBA RWC: Gold)

- "The Evergreen" (HBA DOC: Gold; HBA RWC: Gold) Tri Pointe Homes - "The Sampson" (HBA DOC: Bronze; HBA RWC: Gold)

- "The Sampson" (HBA DOC: Bronze; HBA RWC: Gold) Upright Builders - "The Lockwood" (HBA DOC: Gold)

"Congratulations to our award-winning builders on this well-deserved recognition," said Vanessa Jenkins, Executive Vice President of Preston Development Company. "We're proud to celebrate their craftsmanship as well as the variety of homes and pricing offered here in Chatham Park."

From townhomes starting in the $300s and single-family homes starting in the $400s to executive homes priced from $1 million+, Chatham Park offers a range of new-home opportunities across its neighborhoods. The award-winning entries showcase distinctive floor plans, architectural details and finishes that reflect each builder's approach to design.

Beyond the homes, Chatham Park offers trails, parks, swim and pickleball amenities, and nearby shopping and dining. Destinations such as MOSAIC, Paddles Swim & Pickleball, the Chatham Park YMCA and Knight Farm Community Park give prospective buyers a glimpse of everyday life in Chatham Park.

To explore available homes or learn more about Chatham Park, visit ChathamPark.com or stop by the Chatham Park Sales & Information Center at 60 MOSAIC Boulevard, Unit 110, Pittsboro, N.C. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

About Chatham Park

Developed by the award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is an innovative 8,500-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned development located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars-Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Healthy Balance, and Stewardship, Chatham Park offers a balanced and well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. The community features over 2,000 acres of parks and open spaces, more than 60 miles of walking, biking, and multi-use trails, and convenient access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake. Additional amenities include an outdoor event lawn for live music and entertainment, shops, dining, art galleries, medical facilities, professional offices, and much more.

Media Contact:

Jordan Cheney

Cheney@landeavor.com

The Evergreen | Homes By Dickerson The Sampson | Tri Pointe Homes The Lockwood | Upright Builders

SOURCE: Chatham Park

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/chatham-park-builders-earn-honors-in-the-2026-triangle-parade-of-homes-1239328