Regulatory issues remain biggest challenge to prediction markets adoption

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Resolving regulatory questions remains the greatest obstacle to mainstream adoption of prediction markets, according to a new trends survey conducted by DealFlow Events.

The survey shows 43% of respondents believe regulation of these markets is essential for widespread participation in event contracts. Improving market liquidity is a concern for 36% of respondents who attended the PREDICT 2026 conference Oct. 6-7 in New York presented by DealFlow Events. This was the first and largest conference focused on the business of prediction markets. The survey was conducted during the event.

Half of all respondents said sports and gaming represent the biggest trading opportunity in prediction markets over the next year, followed by financial markets (29%) and elections and politics (14%). About 7% of respondents said prediction markets will be used to guide corporate decision-making.

Respondents by a nearly 3-to-1 margin (73%) believe prediction markets will become essential or highly significant to traditional financial markets.

As for commercial potential, the survey shows 29% think sports and gaming will prevail, while another 29% believe financial markets will see the greatest potential. Crypto, and elections/politics tied at 15% for holding the most commercial potential.

The most important competitive advantage for prediction markets platforms is achieving liquidity, according to 25% of respondents. Another 19% said technology will be the deciding factor, while a platform's user base and brand trust were together deemed most important by 26% of respondents.

Fully 100% of survey respondents believe institutional investors will become meaningful participants in prediction markets within 3 years, while 40% believe this will occur in the next 12 months.

Institutional trust in prediction markets is also top-of-mind, according to the survey, as 80% of respondents say clear regulation and compliance policies coupled with greater liquidity are essential to achieving that trust.

PREDICT 2026 attracted a diverse audience of platforms, investors, sports and gaming firms, legal and regulatory experts, and builders of supporting infrastructure.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the largest event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

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