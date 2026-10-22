Entegral; GEICO: Entegral and GEICO Partner to Enhance Auto Claims Experience

Entegral and GEICO Partner to Enhance Auto Claims Experience

Collaboration will improve claim routing, repair coordination and customer communications

MADISON, Wis. and BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegral and GEICO today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the automotive claims experience through improved claim routing, repair coordination and customer communications.

Entegral, a claims technology platform and subsidiary of Enterprise Mobility, provides solutions designed to streamline the automotive claims process for all stakeholders. Through the partnership, GEICO, the third-largest auto insurer in the United States, is deploying Entegral technology to support more efficient claim routing, clearer appointment communications and more informed repair-provider selection, creating a simpler and more transparent experience for policyholders and repair partners.

"At GEICO, we're focused on delivering a seamless, first-class experience for millions of customers, from their initial quote through claim resolution," said Shane Wheeler, Chief Claims Officer at GEICO. "With a 97% customer satisfaction rating, we know the standard our customers expect. Working with Entegral helps us deliver a more connected and efficient claims process while making it easier for customers to navigate repairs."

"Today's claims environment requires solutions that help insurers, repairers and customers navigate the process with greater clarity, speed and confidence," said Joe Rector, Vice President of Entegral. "Our partnership with GEICO reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology and insights to simplify the claims process, improve repair-network coordination and deliver better outcomes for policyholders."

Together, the companies are combining GEICO's insurance expertise with Entegral's claims technology and Enterprise Mobility's extensive experience supporting drivers before, during and after repair. This combination is aimed at driving improvements across key claims touch points.

The collaboration reflects a close working relationship and shared understanding of the auto claims industry. By aligning data, workflows, repair-network capabilities and mobility touch points, the partnership is designed to improve visibility, enhance coordination and create a more consistent customer experience from claim reporting through vehicle repair.

About Entegral

Entegral is an integrated software platform that enables communication and collaboration between insurers, OEMs and tens of thousands of body shops and other industry professionals around the world. Connected to Enterprise Mobility, a leading provider of mobility solutions and manager of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, Entegral is used by Enterprise Mobility to enhance efficiencies in its own claims process.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. GEICO, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Visit GEICO.com for a quote or to learn more.

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