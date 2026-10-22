Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Tim Prescott, Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Management, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI Investments" and "NEI"), their team, and members of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their inaugural exchange-traded series ("ETF Series"):

NEI Global Short-Term Bond Fund (TSX: NESB)

NEI Conservative Income ETF Portfolio (TSX: NECP)

NEI Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: NEBP)

NEI Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: NEGP)





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Each strategy is available as both an ETF Series and a mutual fund series, so advisors and investors can choose the format that suits them. Managed by NEI's in-house experts and experienced sub-advisors, the ETF Series offer real-time trading, fit easily into model-portfolio workflows and help clients build diversified portfolios backed by NEI's trusted investment expertise.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. is part of the asset management arm of Aviso Wealth Inc., which is one of Canada's leading wealth management services providers. NEI has over 40 years of asset management experience and manages over $15 billion in assets as of September 30, 2026. NEI takes a differentiated approach to achieving investment outcomes, leveraging an extensive network of specialized domestic and global money managers, proprietary investment management, asset allocation expertise, and a dedicated responsible investing team. Together, these elements are designed to navigate the dynamics of a changing world, identify unique investment opportunities, and deliver a diverse range of outcomes with financial growth at the core.

For more information, please visit www.neiinvestments.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320389