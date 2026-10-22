SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Launches Windows Commercial Product Family, Expanding Computing Choices for Intelligent Commerce

SUNMI Launches Windows Commercial Product Family, Expanding Computing Choices for Intelligent Commerce

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) today unveiled its new SUNMI Windows commercial product family at SUNMI Developer Conference 2026 (SDC 2026). The lineup comprises FLEX 3 WIN in 18.5-inch, 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, alongside T3 PRO WIN and T3 PRO MAX WIN.

Marking SUNMI's first expansion into the x86/Windows commercial terminal market since 2013, the launch extends its product portfolio beyond Android-based BIoT devices while maintaining a shared ecosystem of peripherals, device management and AI capabilities.

Many retailers and chain brands continue to rely on Windows-based core business systems, including ERP, inventory management and POS software. SUNMI's approach is straightforward: technology should adapt to business, not the other way around. The new lineup enables businesses to upgrade their hardware and adopt on-device AI without replacing proven software systems or disrupting established workflows.

"Many retailers continue to run their core business operations on Windows. SUNMI's Windows commercial product family gives them access to on-device AI and unified device management without rebuilding their existing systems," said FrankYuan, Co-President of SUNMI.

"AI delivers value when it works in real-world environments. By combining Intel's edge AI technology with SUNMI's expertise in physical commerce, we are building scalable solutions to help retailers develop their AI capabilities," said Mariya Zorotovich, General Manager of Consumer Industry, Client Computing and Physical AI at Intel.

On-Device AI, Built for Commercial Operations

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the lineup delivers up to 21 TOPS of on-device AI computing performance. It supports local AI inference for applications such as AI-assisted selling and intelligent checkout, reducing reliance on cloud processing. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC provides a platform designed for long-term stability and enterprise maintenance. FLEX 3 WIN models have been independently certified under the Intel Premium POS Certification Program.

One Ecosystem Across Windows and Android

Windows models share a consistent design language and peripheral compatibility with corresponding Android devices. Through SUNMI DMP, businesses can manage Windows and Android devices within one platform for remote monitoring, bulk configuration, over-the-air updates and troubleshooting. The solutions have been adapted and validated with software partners across specialty retail, supermarkets and apparel chains.

SUNMI opened global orders on October 22, with deliveries beginning in Europe in November and expanding to other international markets. The company also released a joint white paper with Intel on AI transformation in retail.

About SUNMI

SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) is a global leading provider of Physical AI infrastructure for commerce. Combining commercial IoT devices, AI OS and cloud platforms, SUNMI delivers cloud-edge collaborative AI solutions to developers and merchants in more than 200 countries and regions.

Website: www.sunmi.com

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