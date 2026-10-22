Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 16:42 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Urgent notice from Narodowy Bank Polski: NBP cannot operate without its Governor

Urgent notice from Narodowy Bank Polski: NBP cannot operate without its Governor

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the confusing information currently in circulation, we would like to restate the official position of NBP: The rules for the functioning of the Monetary Policy Council are defined in Art. 16 of the Act on Narodowy Bank Polski and the MPC Regulations adopted by the Council.

Pursuant to the Act on Narodowy Bank Polski, the Governor of NBP is the Chair of the Monetary Policy Council and, in particular, has the exclusive competence to convene its meetings.

A member of the Council designated in advance may chair the proceedings of the Monetary Policy Council only during a short, temporary absence of the Chair of the Council, which occasionally happens during the first, non-decision-making day of the meeting, devoted, among other things, to a presentation of economic analyses.

However, such authorisation to deputise for the Chair clearly does not mean authorisation for the designated member of the Council to assume all the statutory and regulatory competences of the Chair of the Council.

The Regulations of the MPC state that resolutions of the Council are signed by the Chair and all the members of the Council participating in the voting. At the same time, the Act on NBP sets out the specific requirements concerning the attendance of members of the Council when adopting resolutions.

This means that a member of the Council designated in advance may deputise for the Chair of the Council only on an ad hoc basis and only with regard to specified actions taken during the meeting of the Council.

At the same time, it should be stressed that all the collegial bodies of NBP - the Monetary Policy Council and the Management Board of Narodowy Bank Polski - require the attendance and active participation of the Governor of NBP.

Narodowy Bank Polski is the central bank of the Republic of Poland. Narodowy Bank Polski is responsible for the stability of the national currency. Fulfilling this constitutional obligation, NBP develops and implements the monetary policy strategy and the annual monetary policy guidelines. Through the management of the official reserves NBP ensures the requisite level of the State's financial security. As an issuer of currency, NBP maintains the liquidity of cash payments.

About

Narodowy Bank Polski is the central bank of the Republic of Poland.

https://nbp.pl/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urgent-notice-from-narodowy-bank-polski-nbp-cannot-operate-without-its-governor-302917112.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.