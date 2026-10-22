Cintoo is Recognized as a 'Star' Company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Platform for 3D Mapping and Modeling Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintoo has been recognized as a 'star company' in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market by the MarketsandMarkets360Quadrants platform. Market players featured in this category demonstrate strong capabilities in delivering advanced 3d mapping and modeling solutions that enable organizations to make faster, more informed, and strategic decisions. Recognized as a "Star," Cintoo stands out for its strong and established product and service portfolio, extensive geographic and market presence, and its ability to devise and execute effective business strategies that drive sustained growth and competitiveness.

The market is driven by rising investments in digital construction, smart cities, transportation infrastructure, and industrial digitalization initiatives. Demand continues to increase as enterprises deploy LiDAR, photogrammetry, UAV mapping, and reality capture solutions to enhance project accuracy, operational efficiency, and lifecycle asset management. The market is further influenced by advancements in AI-enabled geospatial analytics, cloud-based collaboration platforms, digital twins, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies that support connected engineering workflows. These innovations are enabling more accurate, scalable, and intelligent 3D mapping and modeling capabilities across modern infrastructure and digital engineering ecosystem.

In February 2026, Cintoo launched its 360 Edition in partnership with Ricoh, enabling users to integrate 360-degree video with 3D scans and BIM/CAD models in a single synchronized 3D environment. The solution is designed to create a more automated field-to-cloud workflow, supporting faster visualization, collaboration, and decision-making.

Research Methodology

The Company Evaluation Matrix provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each of the key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research - product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player with respect to various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting a minimum of 25 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, focus/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Knowledge Store has also launched research studies in adjacent fields like Geospatial Imagery Analytics and Location Analytics.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. MarketsandMarkets collaborates with clients on growth programs, enabling them to monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through their service lines, including TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, MarketsandMarkets collaborates with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. The company's insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and their proprietary Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

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