Living Security Included Among Notable Vendors in Human Risk Management Landscape Report

Living Security reveals human and agent risk from the security tools teams already run, and guides the response before it escalates

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced its inclusion among Notable Vendors in The Human Risk Management Solutions Landscape, Q4 2026 (available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase), published by Forrester Research on October 20, 2026.

In the report, Forrester states, "Periodic training and static simulations have had their day. What replaces them is continuous, threat-informed quantification of and response to human risk."

Living Security's approach to HRM centers on a continuous process: identify where workforce risk sits, act on its underlying cause and measure what changes. That process matters because human risk doesn't stand still. Living Security's research, The Moving Target: 2026 State of Human Risk , found that nearly two-thirds of employees in this year's riskiest 10% were not in that group in the prior comparison period. That turnover reinforces the need for continuous risk visibility alongside annual training and point-in-time assessments. As AI agents take on work with access to systems and sensitive data, the company is extending that approach to the relationships between people and the agents working on their behalf.

"The riskiest user may not always be human anymore. But the accountable one still is," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "Security teams need to know where risk is building, who and what is driving it, and whether their actions are bringing it down. Every AI agent traces back to a person who approved it, configured it or gave it access. That person stays accountable, and the agent belongs in the same risk picture."

From Signal to Action

The Living Security Platform combines behavioral, identity and threat intelligence from an organization's existing security stack to help teams identify and prioritize workforce risk. That context guides targeted interventions and automated response playbooks.

Different sources of exposure call for different responses. A pattern of risky behavior may require timely guidance or training, while exposure tied to access or device posture may require a change to security controls. By connecting risk intelligence to those responses, security teams can address the conditions creating exposure and track whether they improve.

The State of Human Risk research also provides evidence for this continuous approach. Employees spent 68% less time in a risky state after completing an action plan, and their behavior scores stayed above pre-plan levels for the full 12 months observed. New programs saw a 25-30% reduction in risky users within their first six months, and averaged across organizations, the share of risky users fell 26% over 31 months. Together, the findings show that risk moves, but it responds when the action fits its cause.

Human and Agent Risk in One View

AI agents now hold credentials, reach sensitive data and act on a person's behalf. Living Security believes they belong in the same risk model as the people who run them, which is why agent relationship risk is one of its three focus areas in the report. The platform scores agents in the same Human Risk Index and holds every agent to an accountable owner, and flags any agent without one for review.

Research Citation

The Human Risk Management Solutions Landscape, Q4 2026, Forrester Research, Inc., October 20, 2026.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure and reduce human cyber risk across humans and AI agents. Its AI-native Human Risk Management platform combines behavioral, identity and threat intelligence to predict risk, guide response and prevent cyber incidents before they occur. By connecting security data to measurable business outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to continuously reduce workforce risk while strengthening organizational resilience.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-included-among-notable-vendors-in-human-risk-mana-1240005