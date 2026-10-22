Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: How BIER's Collective Action Hub Enables Cross-Cutting Sustainability Collaboration

Workstream Feature Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Welcome to the BIER Workstream Feature Series, an ongoing series highlighting the collaborative initiatives, technical expertise, and practical resources that help beverage companies address shared environmental sustainability challenges.

Each feature explores one of BIER's active workstreams, giving members, partners, and industry stakeholders a closer look at the collaborative efforts happening behind the scenes. Previous features have explored the Water, Energy, and Emissions Benchmarking Study and Advancing SBTi No-Deforestation Disclosure Best Practices, demonstrating how BIER members work together to develop practical resources that support environmental sustainability across the beverage sector.

This month, we are highlighting the Collective Action Hub, a collaborative resource designed to help members identify shared sustainability challenges, discover opportunities for collective action, and connect around projects across global geographies. The Collective Action Hub is launching with water stewardship because water projects are currently the most established and widely recognized category across BIER's membership; however, it is designed to evolve and expand into nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other priority areas.

To learn more, we spoke with Logan St. John, Sustainability Professional with Antea Group and BIER's Collective Action Hub Workstream Lead.

What is the purpose of this workstream?

The Collective Action Hub supports one of BIER's founding principles: many sustainability challenges extend beyond the boundaries of any single company and are best addressed through collaboration.

The Collective Action Hub is a centralized database presented through an interactive dashboard that helps BIER members explore member-led initiatives, sustainability risks, and partnership opportunities across global geographies. It brings together information on project location, impact area, readiness to act, resource needs, and other factors so members can see where collective action is needed and where collaboration may be most feasible.

Rather than creating or managing new projects, the Collective Action Hub helps members identify existing and emerging initiatives that need support and align resources around shared sustainability priorities.

What key issue is it addressing?

As environmental challenges become more interconnected, companies are being asked to address water risk, watershed and ecosystem health, biodiversity loss, agricultural resilience, community needs, supply chain pressures, and changing policy expectations. These risks are often across shared landscapes, sourcing regions, and markets. Individual efforts can have limited reach; collaboration can help pool resources, align approaches, and expand impact.

Because these challenges often affect multiple organizations in the same places or value chains, members need visibility into where their interests overlap and where collaboration opportunities exist.

In the past, BIER members have lacked an effective way to identify opportunities for collective action projects across the membership. This is often due to a lack of insight into what regions other members are working in, the types of projects members are considering, and timelines for taking action. Members needed a platform to share these project details and gain visibility into other members' initiatives to better facilitate collective action.

The Collective Action Hub improves visibility into areas of shared interest, helping members identify global hotspots where others are ready to partner and take action. It begins with water stewardship, reflecting the maturity and prevalence of water projects across BIER's membership, while establishing a foundation that can support collaboration on nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other sustainability priorities over time.

Why does this work matter to members and the industry?

One of the Collective Action Hub's greatest strengths is its ability to help members look beyond individual company initiatives and better understand the broader landscape of shared sustainability challenges and opportunities.

By bringing together information on geographic areas of interest, project categories, risk drivers, readiness to act, and resource needs, the Collective Action Hub helps members identify where collaboration may create greater impact than working independently. It also provides a starting point for conversations about partnership, resource alignment, and coordinated action across water, nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other priority areas.

For the broader beverage industry, this reinforces an important principle: complex sustainability challenges are interconnected and often require organizations to work together across shared geographies, supply chains, and policy environments rather than in isolation.

What has evolved over time?

Since BIER was founded in 2006, collaboration has remained central to the organization's approach to environmental sustainability, with water stewardship providing an important foundation for collective action.

As sustainability challenges have become increasingly interconnected, so has the need for greater visibility into where members face common risks, pursue similar projects, and can work together most effectively.

Over the past several years, BIER has steadily built toward enabling and facilitating collective action. Early efforts focused on water because it is a well-established priority for beverage companies and the project category most familiar across the membership. Members have identified priority basins, advanced watershed initiatives, and matured their own stewardship strategies, creating a strong starting point for the Collective Action Hub.

With that foundation in place, the Collective Action Hub provides a practical platform for moving from visibility to collaboration. Its initial water-focused dataset will help establish the model, metrics, and user experience, while future phases are intended to incorporate nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other technical focus areas aligned with member needs.

What is a current focus area or challenge?

The workstream is currently focused on building and testing the Collective Action Hub using data on members' active and planned water stewardship initiatives where they are seeking partners. Water is the starting point because it represents the most established and widely understood category of collective action projects across BIER's membership.

That information is being incorporated into an interactive dashboard that allows members to explore projects across geographies and water basins, understand relevant risks, and review project types, timelines, and partnership needs. The initial dataset includes projects such as, but not limited to watershed restoration, water efficiency/reduction, and wastewater treatment. The underlying framework is intended to accommodate additional categories as the Collective Action Hub evolves.

For example, a member exploring a priority basin could use the Collective Action Hub to identify an existing watershed restoration initiative, understand primary risk it is addressing, and see whether the project is seeking additional partners or resources.

As the Collective Action Hub develops, BIER intends to add initiatives across more regions and a broader range of sustainability priorities. Building from the initial water stewardship portfolio, future expansion is expected to include nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other areas where shared visibility can accelerate collective action.

What is one insight or takeaway people may not realize?

Something people may not realize is that the Collective Action Hub is not designed to prescribe solutions or manage projects. Instead, it serves as a resource that helps members better understand where shared opportunities exist and where collective action may have the greatest potential to create meaningful environmental impact. It aims to take what has historically been a complicated process and make it smoother and more efficient.

For example, during the Collective Action Hub 's development, the workstream identified a wide range of potential project types. As the work progressed, however, it became clear that many of those categories overlapped and could make it more difficult for members to identify opportunities aligned with their interests. As a result, the workstream is exploring ways to simplify the project type framework, making it easier for members to navigate the Collective Action Hub.

How does this work support BIER's broader mission and 2030 direction?

The Collective Action Hub directly supports BIER's mission of advancing environmental sustainability through collaboration, technical expertise, and practical implementation.

By creating a centralized platform and visualizing opportunities for collaboration, the Collective Action Hub strengthens BIER's ability to facilitate collective action across the beverage sector. It reinforces BIER's role as a trusted forum for technical collaboration, expands opportunities for shared learning, and supports practical, science-based approaches across water stewardship, nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other priorities that contribute to long-term resilience.

Looking Ahead

Collective action is essential to addressing the beverage industry's increasingly complex and interconnected sustainability challenges. Water stewardship provides a practical and familiar starting point for the Collective Action Hub, but its long-term value lies in enabling collaboration across a broader set of environmental priorities.

The Collective Action Hub reflects BIER's commitment to helping members identify shared opportunities, strengthen coordination, and mobilize partnership and resources across water, nature and biodiversity, agriculture, policy, and other areas where coordinated action can create greater impact.

Stay tuned for future editions of the BIER Workstream Feature Series as we continue exploring the people, projects, and collaborative initiatives advancing environmental sustainability across the beverage industry.

Find more stories and multimedia from Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/beverage-industry-environmental-roundtable

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-biers-collective-action-hub-enables-cross-cutting-sustainabi-1240013