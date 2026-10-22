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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 17:42 Uhr
119 Leser
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Frost & Sullivan Expands Global Research Portfolio with Extensive China Market Intelligence

Frost & Sullivan Expands Global Research Portfolio with Extensive China Market Intelligence

Frost & Sullivan China's specialised research platform complements Frost & Sullivan's global analytics subscription offering with in-depth intelligence spanning China's industries, companies and investment landscape

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is strengthening its China market intelligence capabilities through the Frost & Sullivan China LeadLeo platform, offering one of the most comprehensive and differentiated research resources dedicated to China's industrial and business landscape.

China's remarkable advances across artificial intelligence, electric mobility, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, renewable energy, high-speed rail and numerous other sectors have cemented its position as a global powerhouse of technological innovation.

As China's industries evolve and its influence on global markets continues to grow, access to reliable, granular and comprehensive market intelligence is becoming increasingly important.

Frost & Sullivan subscription customers can now access specialised China-market intelligence alongside the company's extensive global market coverage, gaining a more complete view of the transformation of China's industries, resulting growth opportunities, market intelligence, trends, and action-oriented data.

This expanded subscription portfolio supports international investors, financial institutions and businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of the Chinese market and make informed strategic decisions.

Combining Global Perspectives with Unparalleled China-Specific Intelligence

"By combining the extensive China-focused research capabilities of the Frost & Sullivan China LeadLeo platform with our international analytics expertise, we are creating a uniquely comprehensive intelligence platform for our clients to navigate China's complex business environment and make more informed strategic and investment decisions," explains Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member.

The platform's core capabilities include:

  • Industry and company intelligence: Extensive structured research covering thousands of sectors and market segments, including company profiles and competitive analysis.

  • Market sizing and forecasting: Detailed market-sizing models supporting market assessments, growth forecasts and investment decisions.

  • Value-chain and competitive intelligence: Comprehensive industry value-chain maps identifying key companies, competitive dynamics and opportunities across China's industrial ecosystem.

  • Custom research and data solutions: Commercial due diligence, specialised industry reports spanning a broad range of sectors, expert-led research and structured data services, including API integration capabilities.

Supporting International Engagement with China

The platform's exceptional scope and depth make it particularly relevant to international organisations evaluating opportunities in China, assessing investment prospects, benchmarking domestic competitors or examining the country's role in global industry value chains.

By integrating highly specialised China market intelligence with an established global research portfolio, Frost & Sullivan offers clients a distinctive combination of local market depth and international perspective. Complementing these capabilities, Frost & Sullivan's Advisory team supports company-specific strategies to capitalise on growth opportunities.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-expands-global-research-portfolio-with-extensive-china-market-intelligence-302916996.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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