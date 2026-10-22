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Actusnews Wire
22.10.2026 17:53 Uhr
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ODIOT SA: ODIOT S.A. publishes its 2027 financial calendar

ODIOT S.A. publishes its 2027 financial calendar

Paris, 22 October 2026, 5:30 pm

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces its financial reporting calendar for the 2027 financial year.

PublicationDate
Publication of the 2026 full-year resultsFriday 19 February 2027
Presentation of the 2026 full-year resultsWednesday 24 February 2027
Annual General MeetingWednesday 21 April 2027

The results will be made available on the Company's website, in the Investor Relations section.

This calendar is provided for information purposes and may be amended if necessary. All publications will be released after market close.

About ODIOT SA

Odiot S.A. was founded 336 years ago, in 1690, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmithing Maisons, a leading figure of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. ODIOT has been a supplier to the Emperors and the Royal Families ever since - a legacy the Maison carries forward to this day. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the house creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence. ODIOT S.A. also owns the Maisons Biennais (1791), Tétard Frères (1880) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Companies of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister for the Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

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