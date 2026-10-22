LIBRA Insurance Partners Welcomes GP Agency as Its Newest Agency Member

National Brokerage Brings a Technology-Forward, Full-Service Model to LIBRA's Partner Network

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces that GP Agency (GPA), a national insurance brokerage headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, has joined LIBRA as its newest partner agency. Founded in 1967, GPA offers a broad range of benefits, insurance, and retirement solutions through a consultative, full-service approach.

"GP Agency brings together the qualities we value most in a partner firm: experienced leadership, deep market knowledge, and a genuine commitment to innovation," said Bill Shelow, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA. "We look forward to putting LIBRA's full platform to work for GPA's continued growth."

GPA's model centers on bringing the full market to each client. The firm serves private businesses, municipalities, school districts, hospitals, and medical practices, alongside a nationwide network of financial professionals who access products through its brokerage division. Its capabilities include life, disability, and long-term care insurance; annuities; retirement plans; group health and supplemental benefits; employee health management programs; benefits administration; payroll and human resources systems; compliance support; workers' compensation; and related business services. The decision to join LIBRA followed an extensive evaluation of potential partners, with independence and transparency central to GPA's criteria.

"As we evaluated our next stage of growth, LIBRA was the name we heard most consistently," said Chris J. Gaddis, Co-President of GP Agency. "LIBRA combines scale and carrier access with the transparency, entrepreneurial thinking, and collaboration we value. Its partner community and resources position us to deliver even greater value to those we serve across the country, and we look forward to a thriving partnership."

Since acquiring the nearly 60-year-old agency in 2022, GPA's leadership has expanded its capabilities and geographic reach while preserving the personalized service model on which the firm built its reputation. Today, GPA serves clients in 49 states and Puerto Rico, represents more than 100 carriers across individual and group products, and is supported by more than 75 professionals, many with decades of tenure at the agency. The firm has also invested in proprietary technology designed to enhance the client experience and simplify how benefits are delivered.

"Our goal is, and always will be, to serve families and their loved ones with quality, affordable coverage. At GP Agency, family comes first. You get that right, and the rest falls in line," said Tom Botts, Co-CEO of GP Agency.

GPA joins more than 80 LIBRA partner firms that collaborate through partner meetings, study groups, and shared resources.LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms. Key resources available to GPA include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA

the QuoteShop platform for quick quotes and informals

independent product analysis through The Life Product Review and the IntelliSheets product analysis database

proprietary life and annuity products

the LIBRA Insurance Academy for sales and training

a dedicated relationship director, medical director, and underwriting consultant

exclusive compensation programs

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAip.com

About GP Agency (GPA)

Founded in 1967, GP Agency is a national insurance brokerage committed to helping businesses and their people navigate an increasingly complex benefits landscape. Through a consultative, full-service approach, GPA brings together expertise, relationships and solutions designed to support the evolving needs of employers and their people.

At GPA, we believe in doing business the right way, building relationships that last and holding ourselves to a higher standard in the work we do. We call that being 'A Grade Above.'

For more information, visit www.gpagency.com .

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources.

To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

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Media Contacts:

LIBRA Insurance Partners

Alana Kohl

Alana@AlanaKohl.com

702.323.4561

GP Agency

Amy Klewiec

Chief Marketing Officer

amy@gpagency.com

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/libra-insurance-partners-welcomes-gp-agency-gpa-as-its-newest-agency-1240033