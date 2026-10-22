Diné Development Corporation: DDC 4C Expands Partnership with NASA to Advance Environmental Stewardship

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / DDC 4C, a professional services provider and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), announced that it has been awarded a five year call order to provide environmental management and planning for NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and Wallops Flight Facility (WFF). The award reinforces DDC's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship through its professional services portfolio.

Under the ten-year BPA, DDC 4C will support NASA GSFC's environmental program across critical mission functions, including air emissions, hazardous materials, waste management, drinking water services, and stormwater and wastewater management. The team will also provide environmental compliance and planning, along with natural and cultural resource management. In partnership with NASA, DDC 4C will protect and enhance environmental quality through compliance with regulatory requirements while mitigating mission risks.

"This milestone reflects our team's proven ability to align environmental compliance with agency priorities," said Allan Stoddard, DDC Vice President, Professional Services. "Drawing from our experience supporting NASA, DDC 4C will deliver management and planning services that protect critical resources, mitigate risk, and sustain mission readiness."

The award builds on DDC 4C's previous five-year contract and established track record of performance delivering quality management and risk mitigation at GSFC and WFF.

"Our partnership highlights the quality and expertise that our team brings to complex environmental compliance requirements," commented Brian Worrilow, President of DDC 4C. "We're proud to continue supporting NASA with disciplined management and planning services that enable mission success."

About DDC

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) delivers IT, engineering, and professional services that advance mission outcomes. Powered by innovation, our family of companies empower government agencies with value-driven solutions to achieve future-ready results. As a Tribally owned organization, we are committed to building sustainable impact for the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. To learn more about our family of companies, visit www.ddc-dine.com.

About DDC 4C

DDC 4C drives resource stewardship by providing government agencies with quality-driven environmental compliance and natural resource management solutions. Our team fuses steadfast compliance with bold ingenuity to promote conservation and minimize risk. As a Tribally owned subsidiary of DDC, we are committed to ensuring the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. For more information, visit https://ddc-dine.com/ddc-4c/.

Contact

For press inquiries, please contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ddc-4c-expands-partnership-with-nasa-to-advance-environmental-ste-1240036