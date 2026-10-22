White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, WiFi, White Fire and WiFi Kush, has multiple names and a disputed breeder origin

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / White Fire OG, a hybrid cannabis strain also known as WiFi OG, WiFi, White Fire and WiFi Kush, is the subject of differing breeder records, according to the White Fire OG strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc.

The guide brings together the different names used for the strain and documents a disagreement over its reported breeder origin. Weedmaps credits White Fire OG to California breeder OG Raskal, while Leafly lists the breeder as unknown.

Multiple Names and a Disputed Origin

The White Fire OG and WiFi OG names are commonly used interchangeably, with additional variations including WiFi, White Fire and WiFi Kush.

The guide presents those naming conventions together so readers can see how the strain has been identified across different sources.

Its breeder history remains less consistent. Rather than presenting one account as definitively established, the guide keeps the conflicting source records visible.

For readers comparing strain names and related cannabis products in the German market, the weed.de strain finder also includes White Fire among its searchable strain listings, illustrating how the name continues to appear across contemporary strain and product databases.

This distinction is important because strain names can persist across different growers, products and seed lines even when the underlying genetic or breeder records are incomplete.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the White Fire OG Name

The White Fire OG lab test summary compiles 283 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the White Fire OG name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 22.61%

22.61% Middle 50% of results: 17.77%-25.08%

17.77%-25.08% CBD: only 1 of 203 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

These figures are historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every sample shared identical genetics and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current White Fire OG product or seed line.

Reported Effect Descriptions

Leafly users commonly associate White Fire OG with focused, uplifted and happy effects.

These descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience.

Despite the different naming conventions and conflicting breeder records, White Fire OG remains a widely recognized strain name. The guide is intended to help readers distinguish documented source information from areas where the historical record remains uncertain.

By placing naming records, breeder descriptions and historical laboratory observations together, the White Fire OG strain guide provides a clearer view of what is documented under the White Fire OG and WiFi OG names while leaving unresolved origin claims visible to readers.

The full White Fire OG strain guide is available at:

https://whitefireog.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://whitefireog.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network that provides source-attributed information about cannabis strains. The network consists of 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linking to its own strain guide with sources shown on the pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@whitefireog.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: whitefireog.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/white-fire-og-strain-guide-clarifies-wifi-og-naming-convention-a-1240037