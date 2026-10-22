Forage Fish Campaign: New Jersey and New York Fishermen and Businesses Urge Trump Administration to Halt Industrial Menhaden Fishing Off NY, NJ Coast

Emergency petition calls on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to protect critical fall migration and regional fishing economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / This week a coalition of recreational fishing organizations, charter captains and fishing businesses filed a formal rulemaking petition requesting U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick take emergency action to prohibit industrial menhaden reduction fishing in the New York-New Jersey Bight, warning that the region's fall fishing season and coastal economy are at risk.

The petition calls on the Commerce Department to immediately establish an emergency seasonal closure under the Magnuson-Stevens Act and begin rulemaking to make the protections permanent from May 1 through Dec. 31 each year.

The request comes as Atlantic menhaden, a critical food source for striped bass, bluefin tuna, bluefish and other marine wildlife, begin their annual fall migration south through the Bight.

Petitioners warn that industrial fishing operations are increasingly targeting the region as access to menhaden in and around the Chesapeake Bay becomes more constrained.

"Atlantic menhaden are the foundation of a healthy marine ecosystem, sustaining everything from striped bass and bluefish to whales, dolphins and seabirds," said Mark Taylor, president of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association.

"Yet our member organizations are reporting an alarming absence of menhaden across New Jersey's coastal waters. We cannot allow industrial reduction fishing to further jeopardize this critical resource. We are calling on the Trump administration to take immediate action and prohibit the reduction fleet from operating in the New York-New Jersey Bight."

The timing is particularly urgent for charter captains and recreational anglers who depend on the fall migration to attract game fish to the region.

"We've seen the schools of menhaden headed northeast past Long Island to New England get smaller and more infrequent in recent years because of the reduction fishing," said Capt. Ken Hejducek of My Joyce Fishing Charters.

"We're preparing for the fall migration south and even though there were menhaden in northern New England this summer, we really don't know what's headed our way. Whatever there is, we need it left in the water as bait to support our businesses. The only logical solution is to stop the industrial boats from totally decimating the fishery. President Trump and Secretary Lutnick have an opportunity to stop that before more damage is done."

Industrial reduction fishing harvests menhaden for processing into fish meal and oil. Petitioners argue that removing large quantities of these forage fish threatens the marine food web supporting recreational and commercial fisheries that generate billions of dollars in economic activity and support tens of thousands of jobs in coastal communities.

"Healthy fisheries are the backbone of our coastal economy, and those fisheries depend on bunker," said Phil Sciortino of Tackle Box Fishing Company.

"When industrial vessels remove massive quantities of these fish, the consequences ripple through our communities, affecting charter captains, tackle shops, marinas and countless local businesses. Protecting menhaden isn't just about conservation. It's about protecting jobs, livelihoods and the future of recreational fishing in New Jersey."

The petition also cites a letter signed by more than 6,200 fishermen and other Americans supporting emergency federal protections.

Read the full petition

Sign the petition

Petitioners include:

Jersey Coast Anglers Association, representing more than 30 New Jersey saltwater fishing clubs

Hudson River Fishermen's Association, NY and NJ

Hi-Mar Striped Bass Club, Middletown, NJ

Tackle Box Fishing Company, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Karen Ann Charters, Howard Beach, NY

My Joyce Fishing Charters, Montauk, NY

Captain Ron's Fishermen, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Moran's Dockside, Avalon, NJ

Media Contact:

Sarah Shriver Smothers

Forage Fish Campaign

757-876-1875

sarah@fordhamilton.com

SOURCE: Forage Fish Campaign

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/new-jersey-and-new-york-fishermen-and-businesses-urge-trump-administration-to-halt-indu-1240022