Kitron ASA: KITRON ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

(2026-10-22) Primary insider Maalfrid Brath, board member of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 2,850 shares in Kitron ASA at an average price of NOK 88.2447 per share.

Please find the enclosed primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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