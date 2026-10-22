New English-language platform brings together interactive destination maps, regional place directories and practical travel guides for planning trips across China.

Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) -China Revealed has launched a map-based travel-planning platform designed to help international visitors research destinations and prepare for travel across China. The new website, China-Revealed.com, brings together interactive maps, searchable destination listings, regional information and English-language travel guides covering transportation, accommodation, digital payments and other practical aspects of visiting the country.

China-Revealed.com homepage showing destination search and travel guide sections.



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The launch introduces a centralized resource connecting destination research with practical trip preparation. Visitors can explore attractions through interactive maps, search for locations using English or Chinese names and filter places according to their interests. Individual destination pages provide geographic information alongside details about historic landmarks, natural attractions, cultural experiences and local neighborhoods. The platform is structured to help visitors understand where attractions are located and how they relate to surrounding destinations when planning travel routes.

A central component of the newly launched website is its regional destination directory, which organizes locations across China's provinces, municipalities and other administrative regions. The directory extends to cities, counties, districts and local areas, allowing visitors to examine destinations at different geographic levels. Bilingual place names support identification across local mapping applications, transportation services and travel-related information sources. The directory also includes categories covering food, heritage sites, outdoor activities, cultural attractions and neighborhood experiences.

The Beijing destination page illustrates the platform's geographic approach. It currently contains 110 place listings across categories such as heritage, nature, city life and airports. The page combines a searchable travel map with district information and guides covering destinations including the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Summer Palace and sections of the Great Wall. These listings provide geographic context for distinguishing attractions in central Beijing from destinations located farther outside the city.

Alongside destination discovery, China Revealed has introduced practical travel-planning content addressing common requirements for international visitors. The guides cover setting up Alipay and WeChat Pay, selecting SIM cards or eSIMs, using navigation and translation applications, reserving high-speed railway tickets and completing hotel check-in procedures with a passport. Railway-related resources explain the stages of train travel, from ticket reservations and identification checks to boarding procedures and locating assigned carriages. Additional articles address attraction reservations, accommodation, dining, local etiquette, weather considerations and basic Mandarin communication.

The platform is intended for different groups of international readers, including first-time visitors preparing for travel requirements, independent travelers organizing routes between destinations and returning visitors researching regional attractions outside frequently visited urban centers. Its destination and cultural content also provides information for readers interested in China's food, history, geography and everyday life without necessarily planning an immediate visit.

With the launch of China-Revealed.com, China Revealed has brought geographic destination information and practical travel guidance into a single research platform. The website is accessible to international users seeking information about travel destinations and the arrangements involved in visiting China.

About China Revealed

China Revealed is an independent English-language travel information platform focused on China. Through China-Revealed.com, it publishes destination guides, regional information, cultural content, food-related articles and practical travel resources for international visitors and readers interested in learning more about China.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319937