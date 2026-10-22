Agent Buddi LLC: When a Real Estate Agent is in Danger, a Trained Operator Now Gets the Call

Agent Buddi, the voice-first AI co-agent for US real estate agents, now connects agents in distress directly to Affiliated Monitoring's trained emergency operators. When Safety Mode is escalated, a professional receives the alert, the agent's location, and the job of getting them the help they need.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Agent Buddi, the voice-first AI co-agent for US real estate agents and teams, today launched its partnership with Affiliated Monitoring, live now across the United States. When an agent escalates an emergency in Safety Mode, the alert goes straight to Affiliated Monitoring's trained operators, together with the agent's details and location. That means an agent's call for help no longer depends on whether a friend or colleague happens to see a text in time.

"Showing a house to a stranger is a normal part of an agent's week, and it shouldn't feel like a gamble," said Niall Phelan, founder and CEO of Agent Buddi. "A safety button is only as good as what happens after you press it. Now, when an agent needs help, a trained person is already on it."

Real estate agents routinely meet clients they have only spoken to once and walk through empty properties. According to the National Association of REALTORS 2024 Member Safety Residential Report, 86% of members showed a property alone in the past year, and 22% experienced a situation that made them fear for their personal safety. Agent Buddi already sits with the agent before, during and after every showing. With Affiliated Monitoring, the moment something goes wrong, Agent Buddi reaches out to a team whose only job is to provide help.

When an alert is escalated, Affiliated Monitoring operators receive it from Agent Buddi together with the agent's relevant information and available location details. They follow specific procedures based on the type of alert, and contact emergency services when required, passing along the information first responders need even if an agent cannot respond or confirm they are safe.

"Our highly trained operators respond to emergencies every hour of every day, and the most difficult situations are the ones where someone is alone and can't say what's happening," said Michael Zydor, Managing Director of Business Development at Affiliated Monitoring. "our integration with Agent Buddi gives us the agent's details and precise location the moment an alert comes in, so we can act on facts, not guesswork. Real estate agents deserve the same professional protection we provide for homes, businesses, and other lone workers."

Safety Mode is built into the Agent Buddi app agents already use for their showings, and combines emergency contacts, a safe word, a silent PIN, distress detection and emergency response with live location. This partnership with Affiliated Monitoring adds a professional human response, around the clock, behind all of them.

Media Contact:

Gustaf Wollin, Head of Marketing, Agent Buddi

gustaf@agentbuddi.com

CEO

Niall Phelan

( 941 )914-8589

niall@agentbuddi.com

SOURCE: Agent Buddi LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/when-a-real-estate-agent-is-in-danger-a-trained-operator-now-gets-the-call-1239450