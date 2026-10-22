From data centers, permitting reform and trade to congressional oversight, Bracewell policy, legal and communications experts to analyze how midterm results will reshape Washington's agenda

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Bracewell LLP's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) will host its award-winning PRG Pulse post-election webinar on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, offering critical, day-after analysis of the midterm elections and implications for federal policy, regulation and congressional oversight.

"Election night tells us who won. The important question for businesses is what comes next," said E. Dee Martin, co-head of PRG. "Our goal is to help organizations navigating Washington understand what the outcome means, what uncertainties remain and how to prepare for both the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Drawing on their first-hand experience working at the intersection of policy, politics, law and public opinion, Bracewell lobbyists, lawyers and strategic communications professionals will explore the shifts and nuisances of election results. They will lay out how businesses and organizations can interpret the changing political and regulatory landscape and prepare for the incoming 120th Congress and the Trump administration's agenda over the final two years of his second term.

Featured speakers will include

PRG professionals Scott H. Segal , E. Dee Martin , Joseph A. Brazauskas, Andrew Shaw and Joshua C. Zive

, , and Congressional investigations lawyers Thomas C. Moyer and Megan L. Greer

and Special guests to be announced

PRG Pulse Webinar topics will include:

Energy and environmental policy, including permitting reform

Critical infrastructure policy, including data center development

Trade policy

Congressional oversight and investigations

"The balance of power in Congress has consequences far beyond which party holds the gavels," said Segal, co-head of PRG. "It shapes the prospects for legislation, the direction of congressional oversight and how the administration advances its priorities. Our team works on these issues every day, bringing together deep experience in government, law and strategic communications. PRG Pulse is an opportunity to hear directly from the people who know how Washington works, what to watch for and what the election results could mean for businesses across the economy."

PRG Pulse Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Time: 10:00-11:30 a.m. ET

Format: Virtual webinar

Registration: https://info.bracewell.com/38/3098/landing-pages/rsvp-blank.asp?sid=f344ffc8-12ad-4570-bc3c-8693ea109539

The interactive webinar will also offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320403