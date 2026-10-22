On the Heels of a White House Summit Invitation, Alpha1 AI CEO Shubham Pandey Meets with Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Super Intelligence

Pandey updated Secretary McMahon on Alpha1's guardrails at Pinecrest Academy's Cadence campus in Henderson, as Alpha1 passes 2 million accounts and 300,000 active users

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / On the heels of his invitation to the White House "Science: A New Golden Age" Summit on October 8, Alpha1 AI Founder and CEO Shubham Pandey met with U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on October 21 at the Cadence campus of Pinecrest Academy in Henderson, Nevada. They discussed artificial intelligence - now called super intelligence (SI) in federal policy - and Pandey updated the Secretary on the guardrails Alpha1 has built to protect the organizations and people who use it.

The meeting took place during Secretary McMahon's Nevada stop on "The Next 250: American Education" speaking series. Nevada State Senator Carrie Ann Buck, President and Executive Director of the Pinecrest Foundation, also attended.

Left: Shubham Pandey, Founder and CEO of Alpha1 AI, with U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. Right: Pandey speaks during the meeting. Pinecrest Academy's Cadence campus, Henderson, Nevada, October 21, 2026.

Highlights

White House: Pandey attended the White House "Science: A New Golden Age" Summit on October 8, 2026, at the invitation of the White House.

Pandey attended the White House "Science: A New Golden Age" Summit on October 8, 2026, at the invitation of the White House. Secretary of Education: Less than two weeks later, Pandey met with Secretary McMahon and Senator Buck in Henderson to discuss super intelligence in schools, the workforce and government.

Less than two weeks later, Pandey met with Secretary McMahon and Senator Buck in Henderson to discuss super intelligence in schools, the workforce and government. Guardrails: Each organization controls its own data, users and permissions. Customer data never trains public models, outside model providers keep no data, and the platform is independently penetration tested.

Each organization controls its own data, users and permissions. Customer data never trains public models, outside model providers keep no data, and the platform is independently penetration tested. Scale: More than 2 million accounts and more than 300,000 active users.

More than 2 million accounts and more than 300,000 active users. Results: At one of South America's largest airlines, 85% of trainees in the most recent period converted to full-time employment, in an onboarding program that historically lost more than 60%.

At one of South America's largest airlines, 85% of trainees in the most recent period converted to full-time employment, in an onboarding program that historically lost more than 60%. Federal direction: The work follows federal AI education and workforce policy, including Executive Order 14277 and the September 29, 2026 executive order on super intelligence.

The Conversation

Pandey gave an update on Alpha1's work and how it is used today: tutoring and teacher support in schools, onboarding and compliance training for employers, and training and knowledge support for government teams. The group discussed learning support, workforce preparation, protecting institutional knowledge and moving from training to solving real problems.

"Secretary McMahon and I talked about the whole system - students, teachers, colleges, employers and government agencies. Teaching people to use a new tool is only part of it. Organizations need a secure platform that trains people for the job they actually do, supports them during the workday and helps them solve real problems using information the organization has approved."

- Shubham Pandey, Founder and CEO, Alpha1 AI

"Alpha1 can be a great virtual and small-group tool and an amazing supplement for teachers."

- Nevada State Senator Carrie Ann Buck

Guardrails and Protection of Proprietary Information

Much of the discussion focused on Alpha1's security and governance. Secretary McMahon commented on the guardrails Alpha1 has put in place. She noted that its focus on responsible use, human oversight and protection of proprietary information fits the President's agenda and the priorities of federal agencies.

Each organization on Alpha1 controls its own approved materials, users, permissions and retention rules. Its data is kept separate from other customers and is never used to train public models. Users sign in through single sign-on with multi-factor authentication and see only what their role allows. When outside language models are used, they run under zero-data-retention terms, so the providers do not keep the data. People stay in charge of decisions. The platform has been independently penetration tested within the last 12 months.

"We did not build Alpha1 as an open system that gives an answer and moves on. Each organization controls its information, its goals and its users. Alpha1 can teach, check what people learned and help resolve problems while the organization's knowledge stays protected."

- Shubham Pandey

Where Alpha1 Is Used Today

Alpha1 now serves more than 2 million accounts, with more than 300,000 active users across schools, colleges, employers and public organizations. It teaches through live voice conversation: a learner can interrupt, ask again or go deeper, and when words are not enough, Alpha1 draws a diagram for the question that was just asked.

In schools, Alpha1 supports tutoring in math and reading, small-group instruction and teacher preparation.

In the workforce, one of South America's largest airlines uses Alpha1 for reservation-system training, with about 2,000 active users. The airline's 30-day onboarding program had historically lost more than 60% of trainees before completion. In the most recent period, with instruction available at any hour, 85% of trainees converted to full-time employment.

In government, Alpha1 has built federal workforce course libraries and has shared its capabilities with several federal agencies for employee training, contact centers and keeping institutional knowledge when experienced staff retire. Alpha1 is registered in SAM.gov to contract directly with the federal government.

America 250 is one timely use. The same platform that helps a student learn American history and civics can help a teacher prepare a small group or an agency train its workforce.

Part of a Longer Conversation

The meeting builds on earlier work with federal leaders. On April 18, 2025, Secretary McMahon and Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida visited FuturEdge Charter Academy in Las Vegas, where the use of AI in schools was discussed and Alpha1's tutor was demonstrated.

The work also follows federal policy. Executive Order 14277, "Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth" (April 2025), called for AI education for students and training for teachers. In April 2026, the Department of Education finalized a grant priority for AI in education. The Department of Labor issued its AI Literacy Framework in February 2026, and Workforce Pell took effect on July 1, 2026, extending federal aid to short-term job training. On September 29, 2026, the President signed an executive order directing federal agencies to use the term "super intelligence" in place of "artificial intelligence."

"Our conversation was about what can be done now. Alpha1 is already helping schools, employers and government teams train people, protect what they know and solve problems. We appreciated the chance to share that work with Secretary McMahon and Senator Buck."

- Shubham Pandey

About Alpha1 AI

Alpha1 AI is a Dallas, Texas company that builds a secure learning and problem-solving platform for schools, colleges, employers and government agencies. Alpha1 teaches through live voice conversation, draws diagrams on demand, measures what each person has learned and helps teams work through real problems using only approved information. Alpha1 serves more than 2 million accounts. Learn more at www.alpha1ai.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Dabney

Media Head, Alpha1 AI

ndabney@alpha1ai.com

(469) 394-7065

www.alpha1ai.com

SOURCE: Alpha1 AI

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