Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (FSE: G4O) ("Quadro" or the "Company") announces changes to its management team and the grant of stock options following a meeting of its board of directors.

Management Changes

The Board of Directors has appointed Pieter Bakker as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, effective October 22, 2026. Mr. Bakker currently serves as a director of Quadro and brings more than 15 years of experience in the mineral resource sector, spanning corporate finance, capital markets and public company administration. He has served as an officer, director and audit committee chair for TSXV-listed issuers. He holds an Executive MBA from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. Bakker succeeds T. Barry Coughlan as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Coughlan will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the board of directors of the Company.

"We have a strong foundation at Long Lake and through our interest in Staghorn, and we are pleased to have Pieter lead Quadro's next chapter," stated Barry Coughlan. "Pieter has the board's confidence, and I look forward to working with him and the team to advance our exploration priorities."

"I thank the board for its confidence and the team for its work to date," stated Pieter Bakker. "My focus will be on working to secure capital to advance our projects, allocating resources carefully and considering opportunities to grow Quadro where there is a clear benefit to shareholders."

The Company also announces that Wayne Reid has resigned as Vice President, Exploration, and that John Peters has been appointed Vice President, Exploration, effective October 22, 2026. Mr. Reid will continue as a consultant to the Company. Mr. Peters is a geologist with more than 40 years of exploration and mining experience across Canada and internationally. He has held mine geology and exploration management roles and managed projects under joint ventures with Sumitomo Mining, Capstone Mining and Gold Fields Canada. His discovery experience includes the Woodjam copper-gold deposit, Westhaven Gold's Shovelnose gold discovery and the Beaver nickel deposit in British Columbia.

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 550,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants under its stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.07 per common share for terms of three and five years from the grant date. The grants are subject to applicable TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company with approximately 36 million shares outstanding, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "QRO." The Company focuses on gold exploration in North America. Quadro owns a 49% interest in the Staghorn property, while TRU Precious Metals Corp. holds 51%. Quadro maintains a 100% ownership in its Long Lake property. Both properties are located along the Cape Ray Fault in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

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