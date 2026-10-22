First turbine core based on Boom's supersonic technology completed, will be operational by Thanksgiving

New Superfactory will produce 2GW of Superpower natural gas turbines annually, creating 500 high-paying jobs

Boom is developing an all-digital foundry capable of casting the world's most advanced monocrystalline turbine blades on a toolless all-digital process

If needed, Superfactory and foundry can pivot to defense production rapidly with software changes

Boom Supersonic today unveiled its first complete supersonic turbine core, unveiled a 2GW turbine superfactory, and announced it is developing the world's most advanced all-digital foundry, capable of casting the world's most advanced single crystal turbine blades and vanes. The Superfactory will create up to 500 high paying jobs. The Superfactory is operational now and already making turbine parts; first single crystal components are expected to ship in 2027.

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Boom Supersonic, Superpower Superfactory Facility in Centennial, CO

The turbine core is shipping this week to Boom's vertically integrated test site at Colorado Air and Space Port in Watkins, Colorado, while the Superpower Superfactory is already manufacturing turbine parts as construction continues. The campus will produce Superpower, Boom's 42-megawatt natural gas turbine for AI data centers, with first customer deliveries targeted for mid-2027 and annual production rates of 1GW (25 turbines) by 2028 and 2GW (50 turbines) by 2029.

"It's time for a renaissance in energy and in supersonic flight," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "The same team, technology, and culture is tackling both flight and energy. Today is a critical milestone as we ship a fully-assembled advanced turbine core less than a year after program launch. Boom is now taking on the full vertically-integrated manufacturing challenge to accelerate production."

A turbine built to accelerate development

Dubbed "Sprint Core," this is the first prototype turbine core, which will power both Superpower and Symphony, the engine for Boom's Overture supersonic airliner. It brings together the compressor, combustor, and high-pressure turbine-the most technically challenging portion of both products.

The core incorporates more than 1,000 sensors to measure temperatures, pressures, strains, timing, and vibrations. Including instrumentation on support systems such as fuel and lubrication, the full test setup includes approximately 2,000 sensors. The resulting data will help Boom calibrate its engineering tools and optimize the production Superpower design.

The turbine core will be tested at Boom's dedicated test cell at the Colorado Air Space Port. The next major milestone-firing the turbine for the first time-is expected before Thanksgiving.

New American turbine-manufacturing capacity

Spanning nearly 200,000 square feet across two buildings in Centennial, in the South Denver area, the Superpower Superfactory represents a $150 million investment in new manufacturing capacity. A significant portion has already been spent, with investment continuing through the remaining buildout. The factory is already making parts and is expected to be fully operational by early 2027.

Starting from raw materials, the campus will manufacture blisks, blades, vanes, shafts, and cases-components representing approximately 85% of the final product by mass. Plans call for more than 75 large-format CNC and coordinate-measuring machines, with engineers, machinists, and technicians working side by side to refine designs and scale production.

Sprint Core already includes Boom-made compressor vanes, a central drive shaft, and turbine cases and frames. Keeping engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and test tightly integrated enables a small team to move rapidly from design decisions to physical hardware and real-world learning.

For critical work brought in-house, Boom can move from design changes to manufactured parts in hours or days rather than the weeks or months external supplier schedules can require. The approach gives the team direct control over quality and critical components, while allowing lessons from manufacturing and testing to flow immediately back into design.

Casting at the world's most advanced digital foundry

Boom plans to develop an all-digital single-crystal foundry within the Superpower Superfactory. Its goal is to manufacture advanced turbine blades and vanes from custom superalloys through an all-digital process that requires no tooling.

The planned capability is intended to shorten the path from a new blade design to a part ready for testing, enabling faster iteration on components that must withstand sustained high temperatures and demanding operating conditions. Bringing this capability in-house would give Boom greater control over critical turbine-component development and production as Superpower scales.

The foundry extends Boom's philosophy of all-digital manufacturing, which allows civilian manufacturing infrastructure to be dual use: most manufacturing processes can pivot from civilization production to defense rapidly with little or no retooling.

Boom presented the milestones during two programs at its Centennial R&D facility. U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joined the turbine reveal, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis participated in the manufacturing facility and jobs announcement.

Boom is hiring design engineers, manufacturing engineers, machinists, and technicians to build and operate the Superpower Superfactory. Explore opportunities on Boom's careers page.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic's mission is to make the world dramatically more accessible through a renaissance in supersonic flight. Boom is developing Superpower, a natural gas turbine for AI data centers; Symphony, the purpose-built supersonic engine for Overture; and Overture, the world's fastest airliner. Founded in 2014, Boom is based in Denver, Colorado.

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