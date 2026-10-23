Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - LATAM LITHIUM CORP. (TSXV: LALI) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("LatAm Lithium" or the "Company") reports that all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular were approved by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held Thursday, October 22, 2026, including:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at four. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: Rodney Campbell, Jeremy Wright, Stephen J. Wilkinson and Brian Crawford. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The Company's rolling Stock Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan were approved. A special resolution authorizing a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share was approved.

About LatAm Lithium Corp.

LatAm Lithium is a Vancouver-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Latin America. Additionally, LatAm controls a 100% interest in the South of Otter gold project in Red Lake, Ontario (Canada), located 9km east of the Great Bear project owned by Kinross Gold Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rodney Campbell"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding:

1)the Company's future business plans

2)the implementation of the share consolidation (including timing and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance); and

3)the Company's stock option and equity incentive plans.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

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