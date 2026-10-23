Peer-reviewed publication adds prospective, multicenter clinical evidence for the ZIP MIS Interlaminar Fusion System

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company"), a developer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies, today announced the publication of the REFINE study's 12-month results in the International Journal of Spine Surgery.

Published online on October 9, 2026, the article reports on a prospective, observational, open-label, nonrandomized, multicenter study evaluating Aurora Spine's ZIP MIS Interlaminar Fusion System. The study examined patients with symptomatic neurogenic claudication associated with lumbar spinal stenosis in the presence of degenerative disc disease. Participating investigators included both spine surgeons and interventional pain specialists, bringing perspectives from both specialties to the research.

"The publication of REFINE's 12-month results is an important milestone for Aurora Spine," said Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. "Building a meaningful clinical evidence base is central to our commitment to physicians and their patients. We appreciate the investigators, clinical teams, and patients whose participation made this research possible."

The publication makes the study's 12-month findings available to clinicians evaluating interspinous stabilization and provides additional prospective evidence for discussion of patient selection and treatment planning.

"REFINE adds prospective, multicenter evidence to the ongoing evaluation of interspinous stabilization," said Steven Falowski, MD, co-Principal Investigator and Functional Neurosurgeon at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, PA. "Following patients over 12 months is important to understanding their experience beyond the initial procedure. This publication gives clinicians additional information to consider alongside each patient's symptoms, anatomy, and treatment goals."

"As a representative of the Contract Research Organization that supported the study, I am impressed with Aurora Spine's commitment to acquire prospective, 12-month data for this novel treatment," said Jason Pope, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolve Restorative Center. "These results will help place interspinous stabilization as treatment option and give clinicians peer-reviewed data to guide their decision-making."

"Developing a spinal implant means connecting engineering decisions with the needs of physicians and patients," said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine. "The REFINE publication is an important part of that process for ZIP. Prospective clinical follow-up helps us evaluate how the technology performs in clinical practice and informs the questions we pursue in future research and product development."

"Physicians and healthcare partners want access to published clinical evidence when evaluating a technology," said Matt Goldstone, Chief Commercial Officer of Aurora Spine. "The REFINE publication provides an additional resource for those conversations and reflects our commitment to supporting the ZIP platform with clinical research."

About the REFINE Publication

The article is titled:

"A Prospective, Observational, Open-Label, Nonrandomized, Multicenter Study Measuring Functional Outcomes in a Novel Interspinous Stabilization Device in Patients With Low Back Pain: 12-Month Results for the REFINE Study."

The publication is available through the International Journal of Spine Surgery. DOI: 10.14444/8969.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company's mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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